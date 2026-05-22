Canadian Grand Prix: Kimi Antonelli fastest in disrupted practice session, George Russell second

Open Extended Reactions

Kimi Antonelli led George Russell to a Mercedes one-two in the sole practice session, which was hampered by three red flags, at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Antonelli, who is leading the drivers' championship, was 0.142 seconds quicker than Russell, setting a time of 1:13.402 on the soft tyre.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton finished third and his teammate Charles Leclerc was fourth fastest at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Max Verstappen rounded out the top five in the Red Bull ahead of sprint qualifying later.