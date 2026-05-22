Canadian Grand Prix: George Russell 'never doubted' himself after sprint pole, Kimi Antonelli second

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George Russell sits second in the drivers' standings. Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

George Russell delivered a response to title challenger Kimi Antonelli by claiming pole for the Canadian Grand Prix sprint.

The Italian has won the last three races to turn the tables on his experienced teammate and hold a 20-point advantage heading into this fifth round of the season.

Russell played down his deficit to the 19-year-old last time out in Miami by suggesting it was not a track he enjoyed but the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is -- having claimed pole for the last two years and winning last season.

That has heightened the pressure on the British driver to deliver this weekend and he started that mission in positive fashion by edging out his teammate by 0.068 seconds.

"Obviously [it] feels great after a tough Miami but I never doubted myself, I knew what I can do," Russell said.

"Miami was a bit unique but this is an amazing circuit, high grip, [it] feels like you are driving a proper F1 car around here so [I'm] glad it came together."

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Mercedes unveiled its first major upgrade package of the season as the grid's dominant team in 2026 bid to stretch their advantage over the rest of the field.

Its lead was significant, with McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri over three tenths adrift in third and fourth.

McLaren have also brought the second half of its upgrades package to Montreal, introducing a new front wing as part of a raft of changes aimed at dragging Norris and Piastri back into the championship picture.

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed an impressive qualification for Ferrari, finishing first and second in the opening two sessions respectively, but could not match the pace on the final run.

He will start Saturday's 23-lap dash from fifth ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen.