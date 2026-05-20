Jenson Button backs Lewis Hamilton; Ferrari to make ultimate retirement decision

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Lewis Hamilton signed for Ferrari in 2025. Photo by Bradley Collyer/PA Images via Getty Images

Jenson Button has backed Lewis Hamilton to put off retirement for at least another year -- but insisted Ferrari will take the decision out of his hands if he fails to deliver on track.

Hamilton, 41, endured a poor first season with Ferrari following his blockbuster move from Mercedes. At one stage he described himself as "useless" and even called on the Italian giants to replace him with another driver.

However, after he finished an encouraging fourth at the opening round in Australia, Hamilton finally landed the first Ferrari podium of his career with a third place at the next race in China.

He was sixth at both of the subsequent rounds in Japan and Miami, leaving him 49 points off Kimi Antonelli's championship pace and eight back from Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in the standings.

Hamilton signed a multiyear deal with Ferrari and indicated last season that he has a contract in place for 2027.

"Obviously, last year was not the easiest for Lewis," Button, who won the world championship in 2009, told the Press Association.

"He spent so many years in a team [Mercedes] that he knew really well, and had a lot of support from that team. Then, you go to a different team that is based in Italy, and he doesn't speak Italian. He doesn't have that on his side, whereas his teammate does.

Jenson Button backs Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari. Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

"So, it does take a minute to get used to it, especially at 40 years old when learning is a lot more difficult than it is in your 20s. But it has been really good to see him competitive this year, and fighting with Charles.

"As long as you're competitive the [external] noise doesn't really matter. If he is as quick as he thinks he should be, then it is fine, and it doesn't matter what other people say from the outside. If he is doing a job that he thinks is good enough, then he will have that confidence and want to carry on if he is enjoying it.

"If he is not quick, the team will make a decision. You can't just leave it up to a driver when they retire. If they are not quick enough, they are not quick enough. But Lewis this year has shown he has still got the speed. I have no idea if he will carry on beyond this season, but I don't see why he wouldn't."

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Heading into this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix, Hamilton's former Mercedes teammate George Russell trails Antonelli by 20 points. Although Russell won the season opener, Antonelli, 19, has struck back with a hat trick of wins.

"George will bounce back," Button said. "He knows how quick he is. As a driver, you always have some insecurities, but he is confident that he can be as quick as Kimi, if not quicker.

"It is still very early in the season. If it was eight or nine races in, then yes, you would have to worry if your teammate was in front of you at every race. But I expect George to be fighting back in Canada, and we all want that fight to happen."