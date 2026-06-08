Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026: Race start times, how to watch, full schedule, predictions

Antonelli not 'worrying' about the championship after Monaco win (0:56)

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Formula 1 heads to Spain for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli remains the driver to beat.

The Italian youngster continues to etch his name into the history books with a fifth consecutive race victory after winning the Monaco Grand Prix last weekend.

He leads his teammate George Russell by 68 points in the drivers' championship in what was another dismal weekend for the Brit after he finished outside the points.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton was second on the podium in back-to-back races and has leapfrogged Russell in the standings and now sits behind Antonelli.

F1 will be heading to Spain again later in the year for the first grand prix in Madrid.

So you don't miss a thing, here's everything you need to know for the seventh race of the season.

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Kimi Antonelli won the Monaco Grand Prix. Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix schedule

All times in BST

Friday, June 12

Practice One: 12.30 p.m. - 1.30 p.m.

Practice Two: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 13

Practice Three: 11.30 a.m. - 12.30 p.m.

Qualifying: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 14

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix: 2 p.m.

How to watch

Sky Sports has exclusive F1 rights again in 2026 in the U.K., with every session live on Sky Sports F1. Barcelona's sessions are also on Sky Sports Main Event.

For non-subscribers, highlights of the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix will be on free-to-air television on Channel 4.

In the U.S., subscribers can watch every session on Apple TV, via a new F1 channel on the platform.

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Preseason testing has taken place here for many years before Bahrain took over in 2021. Testing is usually held in February before the season begins in March.

This year, teams and drivers had a private shakedown test in Barcelona which took place behind closed doors.

As a result, drivers are very familiar with the track and know it like the back of their hand. It is also a circuit that allows teams and drivers to understand and showcase its performance due to its all-round nature.

Over the years, the circuit has provided some memorable title battles, the most recent between between Nico Rosberg and Hamilton in 2016 when they collided on the opening lap at Turn Four. The Mercedes drivers blamed each other in an environment that was growing more and more hostile, and it was Max Verstappen who took advantage and won his debut race with Red Bull.

play 0:52 Russell on Monaco penalties: 'Punishment doesn't fit the crime'

Previous winners

2014: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2015: Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

2016: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2017: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2018: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2019: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2020: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2021: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2022: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2023: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2024: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2025: Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Other key stats

First race: 1991

Laps: 66 laps of 4.657km. Total distance 307km.

Lap record: 1:15.743, Oscar Piastri (2025)

Most wins: Michael Schumacher (1995-96, 2001-2004) and Lewis Hamilton (2014, 2017-2021) with six. Other winners from the current grid are Max Verstappen (2016, 2022-2024) and Fernando Alonso (2006, 2013).

Most poles: Michael Schumacher with seven (1994-1995, 2000-2004). Pole sitters from the current grid are Lewis Hamilton (2014, 2016-2018, 2020-2021), Fernando Alonso (2006), Valtteri Bottas (2019), Charles Leclerc (2022), Max Verstappen (2023), Lando Norris (2024) and Oscar Piastri (2025).

Weather forecast

The weather for the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix is due to be sunny conditions and light winds from Friday through to Sunday, with highs of 27°C.

There is a 0% chance of rain expected for the weekend.

What happened last year?

Oscar Piastri won the race for McLaren. Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images

McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who was the championship leader at the time, took pole position by 0.209 seconds to his teammate Lando Norris.

Piastri led a controlled drive throughout and got his fifth win of the season, while Norris finished behind in second. Charles Leclerc picked up the last spot on the podium for Ferrari.

Red Bull's Verstappen received a 10-second time penalty after causing a collision with Mercedes' Russell and ended up with just one point as a result.

Russell finished in fourth, while Nico Hulkenberg rounded out the top five for Sauber at the time.

Who will win this year?

Mercedes has continued to dominate the 2026 season after winning every race so far.

Ferrari looked strong in Monaco last weekend and McLaren's Norris will be hoping for a better weekend after two race retirements in a row. You can never rule out Verstappen, who qualified second in the Red Bull last time out.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has long and medium speed corners which typically suits the Silver Arrows.

Will Mercedes and Antonelli continue to shine, or will another team come to spoil the party?

- Formula 1 in 2026: Race calendar