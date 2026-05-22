Kimi Antonelli cuts out social media to focus on F1 title ambitions

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Kimi Antonelli has cut out social media and other distractions on race weekends to focus on his quest to win his first Formula 1 title.

Three straight wins have put Antonelli, 19, into a commanding early lead of the championship ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell.

The teenager has become one of the sport's most popular drivers, with a rapidly growing social media following.

He was forced to step back from social media briefly last year after being bombarded with abuse and death threats after the Qatar Grand Prix, where he made a late mistake which let Lando Norris past for a crucial position which had significant implications in Norris' title fight with Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri.

Antonelli has now gone a step further as he looks to continue his early-season form.

Kimi Antonelli has started this Formula 1 season in championship form. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

"Social media I don't look at all during the race week, I try to avoid as many distractions as possible, because all I want is just to try and be as focused as possible on the goal of the weekend," Antonelli said ahead of Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix.

"So, focusing on the process, on what I have to do... definitely I know expectations are very high now, especially after this strong start of the year, but I try not to worry too much about it, and not get carried away from it.

"I just try to, as I did all the other weekends, just try to focus on what I have to do, trying to be determined and also enjoying as well the weekend, enjoying the driving and then, I know if I do these things well, which is also staying present in every moment, that a good result will come."

Antonelli's lead over Russell is already 20 points after just four race weekends -- one grand prix victory alone is worth 25.

Russell, the preseason title favorite, won the opening race in Melbourne, but Antonelli's maiden F1 win in China a week later triggered a dramatic early momentum swing at the front.

Ferrari had appeared to be Mercedes' strongest rival at the opening two races, although McLaren emerged as race victory contenders in Japan and Miami.

Antonelli is refusing to get carried away by his early title lead.

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"Definitely I did not expect to have such a strong start of the season, but definitely I'm not complaining, I'm only happy about it," he said.

"But of course, obviously the first win, it felt like breaking the ice, and just stepping up and unlocking a new level, of course now, reaching the ultimate goal, which is the championship, is probably the hardest way, and obviously it's going to be very hard to achieve that, because it's still a very long season.

"I just try to focus a lot race by race, not trying to think about championship and stuff like that. Of course I'm very well aware of the position that I'm in now, with a really strong car, and obviously we had a really strong start. It's still a very long season, and of course you just want to keep going, keep the momentum going, and just try to keep raising that bar, because competitors are going to get closer.

"I mean we saw McLaren, the step they did in performance, also Red Bull, did a massive step. I think Ferrari was a bit of an outlier in Miami, I think in Canada they will be back in a very good form... but definitely the goal is to add a fourth [win] as well this weekend."