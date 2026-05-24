Canadian Grand Prix: Mercedes' George Russell retires from lead in Montreal

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George Russell retired from the lead of the Canadian Grand Prix in a massive early moment in the Formula 1 championship fight.

Russell and Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli, the early runaway championship leader, had swapped the lead a few times in a thrilling fight before Russell's car dramatically came to a halt on the 31st lap.

Antonelli came into the race 20 points clear with just four races run so far -- that lead could stretch to 43 should Antonelli win the race, a buffer shy of two whole race victories in terms of points.

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