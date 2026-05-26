Toto Wolff using Max Verstappen as template for Mercedes' driver tussle

Russell: Feels like somebody doesn't want me to fight for F1 championship (0:44)

Open Extended Reactions

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has suggested he is using Max Verstappen's approach to racing as the template for what is and is not fair between Kimi Antonelli and George Russell in their title battle this year.

The two Mercedes drivers are in a straight fight for the title this year and spent the early stages of Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix in a back-and-forth battle for the lead.

At one stage, Antonelli locked up and narrowly avoided driving into the back of his teammate.

The pair also nearly made contact during Saturday's sprint when Russell aggressively and successfully defended the lead at Turn 1, which prompted a succession of angry radio messages from Antonelli.

Having let them battle on both days, Wolff said Verstappen's approach to wheel-to-wheel racing is what should guide both his drivers.

"It's good to know the rules," Wolff told Sky Sports F1. "Would Max have left space there? No. Would Max have opened the door or left enough space in Turn 1? He wouldn't.

"So, how do we want to do this between teammates? And I think it's important for them to decide how they want to race each other, and then with the outcome."

"No, that's the rules now, and it's a framework that they have established amongst themselves, and we are happy."

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli are vying for supremacy in the drivers' championship. Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Russell's sprint race move on Antonelli brought McLaren's Lando Norris back into proceedings on that occasion and helped the reigning world champion finish the shortened event between the Mercedes drivers, who had otherwise looked unmatched on pure pace.

Norris and his teammate Oscar Piastri spent much of last season answering questions about McLaren's so-called 'Papaya Rules' -- the slightly unclear and ever-changing guidelines that team implemented in their own teammate tussle for the title.

Wolff is no stranger to the situation, having had to manage Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg's increasingly volatile partnership between 2014 an 2016 as they fought each other for the world title.

- Edmondson: Mercedes will need to battle more Antonelli-Russell battles

- The story behind Toto Wolff's lap record and huge crash at the Nurburgring

While Canada's approach appeared to be to let them race -- even when coming close to blows on several occasions -- Wolff said he will have no problem intervening if he feels the team's best interests are at risk.

"More than ever, this fight is on," Wolff said. "There's so much at stake for both. You've just got to, as a team, as uncomfortable the ride is sometimes -- you have to accept that this is the fight they've been trained for.

"But equally, if there was a situation where we believe the team's points are at risk or there was a situation where we were losing so much time to our competitors behind, then we would not be a millimeter hesitant of putting the handbrake on."