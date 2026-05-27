Gucci Racing Alpine F1 Team! Fashion giant joins grid as title sponsor for 2027

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Italian fashion house Gucci will be the title sponsor of Alpine's Formula team from the start from the 2027 season onwards.

Gucci will take over from Alpine's current backer BWT, the first time a luxury clothing brand has teamed up with an F1 team in such a way.

The team will officially be known as 'Gucci Racing Alpine F1 Team' from 2027 onwards, although it will continue to be known as Alpine in terms of its place on the F1 entry list.

Wednesday's announcement gave a hint at what Alpine's car and team kit might look like under the new deal. The fashion house has launched a 'Gucci Racing' brand in conjunction with it and unveiled the partnership with the company's icon green and red stripe on a cover over the top of a car.

Alpine have a new title sponsor from 2027 onwards -- Gucci. Alpine/Gucci

Alpine is the name Renault rebranded its F1 team to in 2021. Although Renault has since scaled back its involvement in the team -- closing down its engine programme and switching to a Mercedes customer deal for this season -- it still remains the team run by the French manufacturer.

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Alpine finished last in 2025 but have enjoyed a resurgence with their Mercedes engine deal.

Drivers Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto have combined for 36 points so far, with Alpine sitting fifth in the championship.