McLaren reveal special livery for Monaco GP ahead of 1000th race

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McLaren's livery for the Monaco Grand Prix. McLaren

McLaren has revealed a special livery it will race with at the Monaco Grand Prix to mark its 1000th Formula 1 race.

McLaren will celebrate the landmark at the site of its first ever F1 start, Monte Carlo's famous event, with what a livery adorned with a metallic version of papaya orange mixed with black.

The car will also feature "1000" on the side pods.

Drivers Lando Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri will also wear special race suits to celebrate the occasion.

As well as running throughout the upcoming Monaco weekend, it will also be carried on the car at the Spanish Grand Prix on June 14.

Bruce McLaren's team is the second most tenured in the sport, beaten only by Ferrari.

The Kiwi first raced in his own team at the 1966 Monaco Grand Prix, sparking a remarkable legacy of success.

The team has won 203 of its 1000 F1 races, with 561 podiums and 177 pole positions.

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Last year it won its 13th constructors' championship, while Norris became the team's 10th drivers' champion.

On the grid ahead of the race in Monaco, McLaren will also celebrate the milestone with F1 race winners from throughout its history in the sport -- the team says all living race winners have been invited.

Company CEO Zak Brown said: "Lining up on the grid to race McLaren's 1000th Grand Prix in Monaco this year provides a perfect opportunity to recognise our rich history in motorsport. We're only the second team to reach this incredible milestone, so what better moment to reflect on our past, our present and our future.

"Throughout our past, this team has always shown grit and determination, whether that be in periods of success or the trickier times. McLaren Never Quits, and this livery and the moment on Thursday is a special way to celebrate how far we've come. We look forward to running it out on track and recognising what we have achieved from our first race, here in Monaco back in 1966, through to now. Here's to 1000 more."