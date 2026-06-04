Charles Leclerc confident Ferrari boss will lead to winning ways, 'believes in vision'

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Charles Leclerc has said he signed a new Ferrari contract because he is convinced team boss Fred Vasseur is the man to bring championship glory back to Maranello.

Leclerc's extension is believed to have added multiple years onto a deal which previously ran until the end of 2027.

The new deal ended speculation about his imminent future.

Ferrari academy product Leclerc has been at the team since 2019 but has never had a car to challenge for a title, winning just eight races in that time.

Despite his frustrating career at the team so far and Ferrari's title drought -- which stretches back to 2008 -- he said he is still assured it's the right place for his championship ambitions.

"It was very clear, I love the team," Leclerc said on why he decided to extend. "I think that's pretty obvious from the outside. It's been eight years with the Formula 1 team, 10 years with Ferrari as a whole. They've been one of the first people to believe in me and to help me to get to where I am today. I believe in the project most of all."

Ferrari signed current team boss Vasseur in 2023 and the Frenchman has been credited with a marked improvement to the race operation in that time.

Vasseur played a big role in bringing Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari as Leclerc's teammate last season.

When it was put to him that he has not enjoyed overwhelming success in terms of victories at Ferrari, Leclerc specifically pointed to the Frenchman's influence.

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Asked if there was anything in particular that convinced him more than anything else, Leclerc said: "I think Fred ... We have a very, very good relationship, and I strongly believe that he's the person that will be able to bring Ferrari back to the top.

"I'm very on board with his vision. I really believe in Fred. Obviously, it's the first car that he did together with the team. Obviously, we are seeing lots of innovation on our car. And we have a long-term vision.

"I mean, not too long, because obviously, we all want to win as quickly as possible ... As soon as possible to be back on top and I believe in this vision. So yeah, that's what makes me believe about this project more than ever."

Ferrari appeared to be the closest team to Mercedes at the start of the year, helped in part by its rapid starts off the line.

However, Ferrari has not yet claimed a victory this season, although it is one of the manufacturers hoping to benefit from a mid-season FIA upgrade which aims to level the playing field.

Leclerc's teammate Hamilton suggested in Canada that Ferrari has the best chassis but is being held back by its lack of engine power relative to the rest.

Leclerc said he believes things will change quickly.

"It's been a good start of the season, obviously not as good as what we will want because we want to target the world championship, but there's been a lot of innovation on the car.

"We know where we are lacking, and that's probably more the engine side. We've got a plan coming up, and hopefully, it will help us to get back to where we want to be. I love this team and because I believe in the project, and for these two reasons, that's why we continue together."