Formula 1 to race in Las Vegas for another 10 years

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The Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place in November. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Grand Prix has signed a 10-year extension to continue hosting its Formula 1 race until 2037.

Las Vegas' street circuit, which encompasses a long stretch of the famous Strip, first appeared on the calendar in 2023.

The venue's original deal was extended to 2027 last year, although Clark County had already said the plan was to continue holding the race until 2032 at least.

The new deal means F1 will continue to have at least three races in the U.S. for the foreseeable future -- the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, last year was extended to 2034, and the Miami Grand Prix has a bumper contract stretching through to 2041.

Las Vegas' venue features a purpose-built F1 facility known as Grand Prix Plaza, a 39-acre, multiuse complex that serves as the circuit paddock during race week.

It is a unique event, as Formula 1 acts as both promoter and host, rather than working with an independent promoter putting on the race.

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F1 boss Stefano Domenicali said the race has become one of the standouts on the current calendar.

"We are thrilled that Formula 1 will continue racing in Las Vegas for many years to come," Domenicali said. "Since its debut in 2023, the event has been extraordinary, rapidly establishing itself as a premier destination for great racing, world-class entertainment, global business leaders, A-list celebrities and influencers. It has delivered a strong and lasting impact on the local economy and community.

"We always believed that Las Vegas would become a cornerstone of our presence in the United States, and this extension, together with the success of recent years, reinforces our long-term commitment to this important market. ... The future is incredibly exciting, and we look forward to taking this event to even greater heights."

Formula 1 and Las Vegas have frequently pointed to the economic success of the race since its formation. Records show it generated $43 million in state and local tax revenue last year.