Monaco Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton quickest in second practice, Ferrari favourite for pole

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Lewis Hamilton was quickest. Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton raised serious hope of landing his first victory in Ferrari colours after setting the pace in practice for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.

Hamilton's Ferrari team appears to hold a healthy advantage over its rivals, and the seven-time world champion lit up the principality with the best lap of the day.

Hamilton finished 0.111 seconds clear of Charles Leclerc as Ferrari completed a practice one-two with Max Verstappen keeping a watching brief in third.

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli finished fourth and fifth respectively for Mercedes. Oscar Piastri took sixth for McLaren after teammate Lando Norris broke down with a mechanical failure after completing just seven laps.

Hamilton endured a miserable opening campaign with Ferrari after his blockbuster transfer from Mercedes.

But the British driver has this year been revitalised by the smaller, lighter, nimbler generation of cars which resemble a throwback to his glory seasons in the sport.

The 41-year-old claimed his first podium for the Italian team at the second round in China, with a third-placed finish, before he crossed the line as runner-up to Mercedes' Antonelli in Canada a fortnight ago. And on Sunday, Hamilton will hope to go one better and take a record-extending 106th win.

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Standing in his way is set to be home favourite Leclerc, with the slow-speed twisty track playing to Ferrari's strengths and masking some of its weaknesses.

Leclerc topped the first running of the day -- and was then quickest in both the first and third sectors of the second session -- only for Hamilton to go fastest in the middle part of the lap to allow him to take top spot.

Qualifying is crucial here with overtaking almost impossible and pole position for Hamilton -- his last arriving in Hungary in 2023 -- would lay the foundations for his fourth Monaco triumph.

Verstappen could yet force his way into the reckoning for Red Bull. He was was 0.168 seconds back from Hamilton. However, Mercedes' superiority has evaporated.

The Silver Arrows arrived in Monte Carlo with five wins from as many races so far. Antonelli has taken four straight triumphs to move 43 points clear of teammate Russell in the standings.

But the 19-year-old Italian was unhappy with the "unpredictable" handling of his car in practice and finished half a second back.

Russell, who retired from the lead in Montreal with an electrical fault, will take some joy from finishing ahead of his teammate and chief protagonist for the world crown as he bids to breathe fresh life into his stuttering title hopes. He finished 0.379 seconds off Hamilton's pace.