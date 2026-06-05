Lando Norris rules out racing F1 cars into his forties: 'No chance, I want kids'

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Lando Norris is currently fifth in the drivers' standings. Photo by Jayce Illman/Getty Images

Lando Norris has said there is "no chance" he will emulate Lewis Hamilton by racing into his forties -- and claimed he will instead give up Formula 1 to start a family.

The 26-year-old world champion, who is preparing for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix, is now in his eighth season on the grid.

Hamilton started in 2007 and later this year will become only the second driver behind Fernando Alonso to compete in 400 Formula 1 races.

Hamilton, who has a contract with Ferrari for at least another campaign beyond this one, has no plans to stop as he pursues a record eighth title.

However, when asked if he could envisage competing at Hamilton's age, Norris replied: "No chance. Maybe I am wrong. But I want kids and I want out of here.

"I hope that my kids would be in Formula 1, so maybe I'll still be around [in the future], and I will always love racing.

"But at the same time, I enjoy a lot of things outside Formula 1 and life is not very long.

"It is not like I am leaving here anytime soon. I still have a long contract, and I want to achieve a lot more in Formula 1, but just not to the level of 40 years old. I don't want to spend half my life driving cars. I want to go and live my life doing other things."

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Norris' hopes of defending his world championship appear increasingly faint with Mercedes boasting the grid's superior package.

The Englishman is already 73 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli after five rounds. He also broke down in his McLaren in second practice on Friday after completing just seven laps.

However, Mercedes' winning streak could be curtailed in Monte Carlo with Ferrari expected to go well in the principality, allowing Hamilton a strong shot as his first victory for the Italian team.

Norris said: "For sure, it would be nice to see Lewis win. He is one of the best of all time. And you never want to see someone struggling like he has done.

"When you know what he is capable of, it is always nice to see things click and he looks happier. I grew up watching him and always wanted him to do well, and for me it is still the same now.

"He had a good weekend in Canada (Hamilton finished second). But one good weekend doesn't prove anything. You need five, six, seven eight races to go well so let's wait and see."