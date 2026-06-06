Monaco Grand Prix: Kimi Antonelli dominant in final practice, Ferrari duo behind

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Kimi Antonelli was the quickest driver in final practice. Photo by Alastair Staley/LAT Images

Kimi Antonelli ended Ferrari's run at the top of the leaderboard in Monaco as he finished fastest in the concluding practice session.

After Charles Leclerc, and then teammate Lewis Hamilton set the pace in Friday's two sessions, championship leader Antonelli responded with the quickest time of the weekend so far.

Antonelli, who holds a 43-point lead over George Russell at the title summit, saw off Leclerc by 0.327 seconds with Hamilton just four thousandths adrift of his teammate.

Russell had to settle for fourth, 0.763 seconds back with Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri fifth and sixth for Red Bull and McLaren respectively. Lando Norris was only ninth and ended the session complaining that Hamilton had blocked him.

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British driver Oliver Bearman will face a race against time to take part in Saturday's crucial qualifying after he crashed out of practice.

Bearman lost control of his Haas at the top of the hill before slamming into the barriers and sustaining damage to his car.

Qualifying for Sunday's 78-lap race gets under way at 3 p.m. BST.