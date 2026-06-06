Lewis Hamilton cheered on by Kim Kardashian in first paddock appearance ahead of Monaco GP

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Kim Kardashian has made her first appearance in the Formula 1 paddock. Photo by Jakub Porzycki / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton was cheered on by Kim Kardashian as he qualified third on the grid for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.

Hamilton, 41, has appeared to be in a relationship with the reality television star since the start of the year, and she made their romance "Instagram official" earlier this week.

But Kardashian's arrival in Monte Carlo on Saturday marks her first in the Formula 1 paddock since she started dating the seven-time world champion.

Hamilton will hope to mark their F1 debut together with a maiden race win for Ferrari.

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The slow-speed twisty track in the principality plays to Ferrari's strengths and Hamilton finished qualifying just over two tenths back from pole sitter Kimi Antonelli.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will line up next to Antonelli in second.

Hamilton's teammate Charles Leclerc finished down in fourth after getting provisional pole.

Hamilton recorded his best result for Ferrari at the previous round in Canada where he crossed the line as runner-up to Mercedes' Antonelli.