Monaco GP: Kimi Antonelli eyes fifth straight win after 'magic' pole

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Kimi Antonelli produced what he described as a "magic lap" to secure a sensational Monaco Grand Prix pole position on Saturday.

Runaway championship leader Antonelli, 19, continued his extraordinary start to the season with a late lap to displace Red Bull's Max Verstappen by just 0.043 seconds.

Antonelli had been just 0.001 seconds ahead of Verstappen after the first runs of Q3, but the Red Bull driver had moved back ahead with his second attempt.

Antonelli then snatched pole away from Verstappen in a dramatic finish.

It gave the Italian the most important pole position of the season, considering Monaco's infamous lack of overtaking opportunities, and a chance to further increase his championship lead over Mercedes teammate George Russell, who could only qualify sixth.

"It was one of those laps that we call the magic lap," a beaming Antonelli said after qualifying. "I was able to put it all together and it was such a close qualifying with Max."

Kimi Antonelli has taken his fourth pole position of the season. Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ferrari had looked like favourites for pole after Friday practice but Antonelli had gone quickest in final practice a few hours before qualifying.

In Q3, Ferrari's challenge faltered, and Antonelli and Verstappen were left to duke it out.

"I think the first run of Q3 there was just one millisecond between us and but I knew the last lap was good and I was just hoping that it would have been enough.

"It was very close and I'm very happy with that. Massive thanks to the team because yesterday we struggled a little bit and today we were able to improve massively.

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"Also practice [helped] because you just keep trying to get close to the limit and you know when it's about finding the last two tenths it's not easy, because you know the wall starts to come closer and it's not easy to gain the confidence. But I have to be honest, I felt great this morning and I'm happy that we could finish the job today."

Antonelli is in just his second F1 season and said everything is clicking perfectly.

"I'm just enjoying the driving, enjoying the car, enjoying the weekend and you know that was a big step compared to last year. It's just really nice to be able to enjoy the sessions."