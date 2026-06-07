Monaco Grand Prix: Kimi Antonelli takes fifth-straight victory in chaotic race, Hamilton behind

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Kimi Antonelli drove into the history books by becoming the youngest winner of the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

Antonelli, 19 years and 9 months, delivered an emphatic performance -- after the 72nd edition of the prestigious race was suspended on the 68th lap for track repairs -- to usurp Lewis Hamilton's 16-year record.

Hamilton, who finished runner-up to Antonelli here, was 23 when he took his first of three triumphs in the principality in 2008.

He would go on to land his maiden crown later that year. And Antonelli is now the firm favorite to emulate the man he replaced at Mercedes following his fifth consecutive win, along with George Russell failing to score on another afternoon to forget for the Brit.

Kimi Antonelli has taken his fifth race victory. Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

By Lap 60 of 78, Antonelli had been more than half a minute clear of Hamilton, having lapped the entire field up to the third-place car.

The Italian teenager's lead was eradicated when Lance Stroll crashed and the safety car was deployed. Then Charles Leclerc -- already fuming with the Ferrari pit wall for stopping him for new tires after Stroll's crash -- also thudded into the wall at Rascasse.

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The event was red-flagged amid significant concerns the temporary street surface was cutting up at the final corner where Stroll and Leclerc had both met their end.

But following temporary repairs and a 37-minute stoppage, Antonelli dealt with the second standing start of the day -- two hours and 15 minutes after his first -- to see off Hamilton on the short run to Sainte Devote to extend not just his unstoppable streak but also his lead at the title summit from 43 points to 66 points over Hamilton and 68 ahead of Russell, his beleaguered and, as Russell put it, "bamboozled" Mercedes teammate.

Russell finished out of the points in 13th after he was hit with a late drive-through penalty for incorrectly serving an earlier five-second sanction for speeding in the pit lane. It leaves his title hopes in tatters. Isack Hadjar finished third, one place ahead of Oscar Piastri.

Reigning world champion Lando Norris, who won in Monte Carlo last season, retired on Lap 49 of 78 with engine failure, while Max Verstappen's race was over before it began. The four-time world champion staggered off the line as technical gremlins disabled his Red Bull machinery.