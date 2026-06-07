Lewis Hamilton hails Kimi Antonelli after fifth straight win in Monaco: 'You're catching up'

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Lewis Hamilton joked that Kimi Antonelli is catching his record Formula 1 win tally after watching the Italian teen claim a fifth successive victory at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Antonelli, who replaced Hamilton at Mercedes when he joined Ferrari last season, has won every race since claiming his maiden F1 win in China this March.

Sunday's win at Monte Carlo was his fifth of the year, giving him a 66-point championship lead over second-placed Hamilton, who moved up in the championship after Mercedes' George Russell finished outside the points.

Hamilton holds a record 105 F1 career wins, and he quipped that his record might be under threat from F1's new superstar.

Speaking in the cool-down room before the podium, Hamilton quipped: "That's a lot of wins buddy, you're catching me up, man!"

Kimi Antonelli is leading the drivers' championship. Photo by Sam Bloxham/LAT Images

Antonelli has broken Hamilton's 16-year long record and becomes the youngest driver to get victory in Monaco. The seven-time champion was 23 years old at the time when he won with McLaren.

Hamilton paid tribute to Antonelli as well as his former team, who has emerged as the team to beat under F1's new regulations this year.

Speaking immediately after getting out of the car, Hamilton said: "I'd like to start by congratulating Kimi and to the Mercedes team and our family that have done it again. They've created an amazing car and Kimi's done an incredible job delivering weekend to weekend now. It's great to see and I'm really happy for them."

Antonelli held the lead throughout despite two different safety car restarts, one of which came after the race had been red-flagged altogether because of issues with the racetrack at the final corner.

"It's been an incredible weekend, incredible race," Antonelli said. "It was one of those days where we had such an incredible pace. It was just coming all so natural and the car was feeling incredible.

"It was giving me the confidence to push, so it was a very enjoyable day."

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Despite his huge lead, Antonelli is refusing to get carried away.

"I mean, the job's not finished," he said when told about the championship. "It's still a long season.

"We've got to keep pushing, keep raising the bar. The goal is to keep performing like this. The team has done an incredible job.

"They've given me, given us an incredible car. I've got so much support from the team as well, from my family. So, yeah, it's a really good moment so far."