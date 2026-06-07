Monaco GP: Cadillac and Sergio Perez stripped of first F1 points, Aston Martin promoted

Antonelli not 'worrying' about the championship after Monaco win (0:56)

Open Extended Reactions

Cadillac scored and then lost its first ever Formula 1 point as Sergio Pérez was hit by a post-race penalty at the Monaco Grand Prix, promoting Fernando Alonso into 10th for Aston Martin.

Perez had capitalised from the late chaos of the race to finish in the final points position.

The race had restarted from the grid with seven laps left after the FIA red-flagged the contest following Charles Leclerc's late crash.

An investigation found Perez had lined up out of position in his grid slot -- the infringement is usually a drive-through penalty, but that becomes a 10-second penalty when applied post-race.

That dropped Perez from 10th to 15th.

Sergio Perez was handed a penalty. Photo by Jayce Illman/Getty Images

It was just Cadillac's sixth race since joining the grid as the sport's 11th team this year.

The penalty was a double blow to Cadillac, as it handed 10th place to Alonso, giving Aston Martin their first points finish of the year.

Despite big championship aspirations coming into the new era, Aston Martin has been Cadillac's main competitor in the battle to not be last at every race this year.

- Monaco Grand Prix: Kimi Antonelli takes fifth-straight victory in chaotic race, Hamilton behind

- Lewis Hamilton hails Kimi Antonelli after fifth straight win in Monaco: 'You're catching up'

- Monaco Grand Prix: Kimi Antonelli wins from pole after red flag, disaster for teammate George Russell - as it happened

Alonso's point could be consequential in the battle to finish 10th if Aston Martin is unable to make significant progress later in the year.

The penalty marked a race full of infringements for Perez.

The Mexican driver had served a drive-through penalty earlier in the contest for parking in the wrong grid slot at the initial start - he was supposed to start 18th, but started from 16th, a slot left vacant when Audi's Gabriele Bortoleto started from the pit-lane.

He was also reprimanded before the race for making a pre-race practice start from the wrong place.