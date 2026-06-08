Mercedes boss Toto Wolff: 'Always mixed feelings' after Monaco GP podium celebrations

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Mercedes boss Toto Wolff made a last-minute decision to join race winner Kimi Antonelli on the Monaco Grand Prix podium, but admitted he stood there with "mixed feelings" following George Russell's disastrous race.

Antonelli took his fifth consecutive victory of the season in Monaco as teammate and championship rival Russell finished outside the points due to a Mercedes mix up over an unserved time penalty.

During its various winning streaks over the years, Mercedes has always attempted to send different members of the team to the podium to represent various departments from its workforce.

However, when a Mercedes board member was late for their flight following the red flag delay on Sunday, Wolff, who lives in Monaco, was convinced into taking their place on the podium.

"I haven't gone to a podium for 10 years because it's always difficult to balance between one side of the garage being happy, the other one not," he explained.

Toto Wolff celebrating with Kimi Antonelli on the podium. Photo by Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

"Today I couldn't avoid it because the board member that I wanted to go has said he needs to catch a flight, and then the team said, 'you've got to go, it's your home race.'

"And while standing there, I'm always with mixed feelings."

Antonelli's remarkable run of form sits in stark contrast with Russell's recent difficulties.

At the Canadian Grand Prix two weeks ago, Russell retired from the lead of the race with a power unit failure and now lies 68 points adrift of his teammate in the championship standings.

Wolff admitted Mercedes had let Russell down in Canada and Monaco, but remains adamant the British driver is still in the title race.

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"The Montreal race was his to win, we let him down," Wolff said of Russell on Sunday. "Today probably we could have had a podium, if not for the penalty mistake. And I've talked with him yesterday and today: this is a long championship.

"Luck swings you in a direction, and then sometimes it doesn't. And it's not a question of not knowing how to drive. It's about having a car underneath that you feel confident with and that you can go fast. And that's the fact.

"Formula 1 is about physics and not mystics. You don't unlearn how to drive and you don't become a miracle wonder driver. So I'm not stressed at all for his performances because we know he's one of the best."