Lewis Hamilton praises 'supportive' Kim Kardashian after Monaco GP podium

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Lewis Hamilton has praised Kim Kardashian for her "support" after she appeared in the Formula 1 paddock for the first time at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver had another strong weekend and finished second on the podium after qualifying third on the grid and has come away from the race feeling "happy."

He appeared to be spending time with the reality television star earlier this year and the pair have kept things under wraps, until at the weekend when she cheered on the seven-time world champion on both Saturday and Sunday.

"Yeah, it's amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support," Hamilton said after Sunday's race. "My friends [in general]. It was an incredible turnout overall.

"I don't know what else to say. It's amazing to have good people around you and supporting you. And she does that for me every day."

Lewis Hamilton is second in the drivers' championship. Photo by David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

The pair shared a hug after the race and Hamilton appeared to blow a kiss down from the podium to Kardashian who was smiling and photographing him.

It has seemed the 41-year-old has enjoyed having his close ones travelling to the races this season.

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His mother, Carmen, has been at three races -- Australia, China and Canada -- to which Hamilton branded her as his "lucky charm" in Montreal and that she needed to come to "every weekend."

His comments came off the back of his second-place finish in Canada last time out, his best result for Ferrari since signing with the Italian team at the start of 2025.