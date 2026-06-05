The biggest yachts at the Monaco Grand Prix: Inside F1's floating playground

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The yachts in the harbour ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix. Photo by Manuel Eletto/Getty Images

MONACO -- It's often said that the health of Formula 1 can be gauged by the quantity and size of the yachts in the Monaco harbour at the sport's signature race weekend. For the 83rd edition of the Monaco Grand Prix this year, every berth appears to be taken, with each vessel paying somewhere between €10,000 and €158,000 in mooring fees depending on its size and location within the harbour.

And size, it seems, matters in the world of luxury yachts. A handful of the leviathans floating in and around Monaco's Port Hercule this weekend classify not just as superyachts but "gigayachts," meaning they have a length of more than 90 metres from bow to stern. Ignoring the two cruise ships that are docked at the entrance to the harbour, the vital statistics of some of the biggest boats in Monaco this weekend are listed below.

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Yachts inside Port Hercule

Lionheart

This yacht at the Monaco Grand Prix is owned by a British billionaire. Photo by Ali Balli/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Length: 92.4 metres

Estimated cost: $150 million

Built: 2016 by Benetti Yachts

Cruising speed: 15 knots

Owned by British retail billionaire, Philip Green, Lionheart is a familiar sight in Monaco and can accommodate 12 guests in six luxury cabins. The yacht does not appear online for private hire, but this week is moored on the south side of the harbour near the far end of the paddock, presumably with the Greens and their guests onboard.

The interior of Lionheart is said to be designed with personal touches by Green's wife, Tina, although details of the amenities on board are not in the public domain. In 2019, the Daily Mail published images of Cristiano Ronaldo visiting the yacht and playing a game of table tennis with its owner on one of its four decks.

Faith

Lawrence Stroll's yacht is at Monaco this year. Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP via Getty Images

Length: 79.95 metres

Estimated cost: $225 million

Built: 2025 by Feadship

Cruising speed: 12 knots

Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll commissioned Faith after selling his previous yacht, which sailed under the same, to Michael Latifi (the father of former F1 driver Nicholas). Technically, Stroll has downsized, with Faith measuring 17.05 metres less than the renamed Sophia, but it's safe to say he has not sacrificed any of the luxury expected from a billionaire's megayacht.

Videos of the yacht on social media picture the front deck of the boat, which primarily serves as a helicopter landing pad, converted into a basketball court with two people shooting hoops while Faith was at sea. Like Lionheart, Faith is not available for charter and details of its interior are not in the public domain.

It can accommodate 14 guests and has a crew of 20, with estimated running costs as high as $20 million a year. This week Faith is moored on "The T" near the Swimming Pool section of circuit, with its bow pointing out to sea. It is flanked by 70-metre yachts on both sides, but is the largest with a berth so close to the circuit.

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Silver Fox

Length: 73.2 metres

Estimated cost: Unknown

Built: 2026 by Sanlorenzo

Cruising speed: 11 knots

Silver Fox is listed as available for charter and could be yours for the sum of €900,000 per week. For that money you'll have access to an onboard movie theatre, a beauty salon, a sauna, a pool and a jacuzzi. The yacht can accommodate up to 12 people across nine suites, with a crew of 21 on hand to meet each guest's needs.

Four jetskis, four foilboards and an inflatable tower are among the "toys" on offer as well as three tender boats to ferry guests to and from the yacht when it is moored out at sea. Silver Fox has a 160,000-litre fuel tank and a range of 6,000 nautical miles (roughly twice across the Atlantic).

Stella Maris

An Audi F1 car on the rear deck of the Stella Maris. ESPN

Length: 72.1 metres

Estimated cost: $75 million

Built: 2015 by Viareggio Superyacht

Cruising speed: 13.5 knots

Moored next to Faith, and among the handful of yachts over 70 metres lining "The T", the Stella Maris stands out this week as it has an Audi F1 car placed on its rear deck. The yacht appears to be chartered by online trading platform Libertex, an Audi partner, and its silver hull almost matches the silver of the F1 car perched on its rear.

According to yacht charter websites, the Stella Maris is available at a rate of €650,000 per week and can accommodate 12 guests across seven cabins. It comes equipped with a flyboard (think of a jet pack that propels you into the air with two high-pressure water cannons) as well as a giant inflatable water slide that attaches to the side of the yacht.

The Stella Maris boasts a series of International Superyacht Awards, including best interior, dating back to its build in 2013.

Outside the harbour

Kismet

One of the most expensive yachts to charter is the 'Kismet.' Photo by Richard Baker / In Pictures via Getty Images

Length: 122 metres

Estimated cost: $360 million

Built: 2024 by Lurssen

Cruising speed: 12 knots

For the really big yachts in Monaco this week, you have to look outside the confines of the harbour. Over fifty vessels are currently anchored beyond the sea walls of Port Hercule, including 2024 Yacht of the Year award winner, Kismet.

Owned by billionaire Shahid Khan, who also lists the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham Football Club among his investments, this gigayacht boasts the title of "one of the most powerful in the world," according to builders Lurssen.

At 122 metres, it appears to be the largest private-owned yacht in Monaco this year and comes equipped with a dancefloor, a seven-star beauty salon, elevators to link its decks, and a 150-inch TV. The website yachtcharterfleet.com has it listed at a charter rate of €3,000,000 per week, which includes the use of submarines "allowing you to discover the magical world beneath the waves."

Breakthrough

Length: 118.8 metres

Estimated cost: $645 million

Built: 2025 by Feadship

Cruising speed: 14 knots

Originally commissioned by Bill Gates, Breakthrough is now owned by former-hockey player and entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi. The 118.8 metre vessel is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell, making it the perfect gigayacht for the environmentally-conscious billionaire.

Inside there are 15 cabins, including a master suite and four VIP cabins, with a crew of 46 on hand to staff its multiple decks. Winner of the 2025 Yacht of the Year award, Breakthrough has a range of 6,500 nautical miles at cruising speed and comes equipped with all the usual toys as well as an outdoor cinema, a firepit and a library to keep guests entertained.

All yours -- for a single week -- for the eye-watering price of €3,500,000.