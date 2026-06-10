F1 agree change to controversial engine rules after drivers' complaints

Open Extended Reactions

Formula One's rule makers have agreed to two stages of regulation changes over the next two seasons to address drivers' complaints about the power units introduced this year.

The changes will see an increase in power from the internal combustion engine (ICE) relative to the electrical power on tap from the energy recovery system's (ERS) battery.

The current hybrid engines have a 53/47 split between power from the internal combustion engine (ICE) and battery power delivered by the motor generator unit (MGU-K) of the ERS.

By increasing the fuel flow to the ICE and reducing the output of the MGU-K in normal racing conditions, the split will be 58/42 in favour of the ICE in 2027 and 60/40 by 2028.

A number of F1 drivers, including Max Verstappen, have expressed discontentment with the current rules over power units. Piotr Zajac/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The aim is to minimise the unusual driving practices in qualifying -- such as coasting off throttle into corners and using power from the ICE to charge the battery (known as superclipping) -- which have proved unpopular among drivers this season.

Four-time champion Max Verstappen threatened to leave F1 if changes were not put in place for next year, while veteran Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso labelled the sport in 2026 as the "battery world championship".

By upping the amount of power available while using overtake mode, the FIA hopes the increase in overtaking witnessed under the new regulations this year can be carried over into 2027 and beyond.

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"The proposed changes are intended to address issues related to energy management and fuel energy flow characteristics and make qualifying more flat-out while not impacting the positive and exciting racing generated by the new regulations," a statement said from F1's governing body, the FIA.

For 2027 the power of the ICE will be increased from 400kW (536 bhp) to 420kW (563 bhp) by allowing a five percent increase in fuel flow. In 2028 the ICE output will be upped to 450kW (603 bhp) thanks to a 13 percent increase in fuel flow.

As of next year, the max power output of the MGU-K in normal racing conditions will be reduced from 350kW (469 bhp) to 300kW (402 bhp), although 350kW will still be available for "Overtake Mode" to help aid the following car when attempting to pass.

The amount of energy the MGU-K can recover will be upped over the coming seasons from 350kW this year to 375kW in 2027 and 400kW in 2028. By increasing the harvesting potential of the MGU-K and reducing its output, drivers should have more battery power to play with around the lap.

This table shows how the power split between the ICE and the ERS battery will change in 2027 and 2028. The FIA

"Formula 1 has always evolved to meet new challenges and seize new opportunities," the FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said.

"These proposed changes reflect the collaborative work taking place across the sport to ensure the regulations continue to support exciting racing, technological innovation and long-term sustainability.

"The FIA has a responsibility to protect the future of the championship, and these refinements are part of that commitment. It is through working together that we will shape the future of our sport and deliver for fans across the world, and I would like to thank the FIA staff, the teams, Formula One Group, and the power unit manufacturers for this constructive approach."

Last month, Ben Sulayem made clear his desire to oversee a return of V8 engines in 2030 or 2031, but with significantly reduced electric power.

The rule changes for 2027 and 2028 are expected to be approved by the FIA's World Motor Sport Council on June 23 in Macau.