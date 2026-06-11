Ex-Red Bull boss Christian Horner return to F1 delayed, Renault Group says 'no discussions'

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Christian Horner was sacked by Red Bull last year. Photo by Jordan McKean/LAT Images

Christian Horner has suffered a dent in his Formula 1 comeback bid after the boss of the Renault Group which controls Alpine said there are currently "no discussions" with the former Red Bull team principal.

Horner is exploring a way back to the paddock after he was sacked by Red Bull following last July's British Grand Prix.

Alpine confirmed earlier this year that Horner, 52, was among a group of investors interested in acquiring Otro Capital's 24% shareholding in the Enstone team. Renault Group owns the other 76% in Alpine.

Mercedes had also been interested in buying Otro's stake but withdrew from negotiations last week to further enhance Horner's hopes.

But Renault Group CEO Francois Provost has told the Press Association: "There is no discussion today with Christian.

"We are assessing the options. I want the Renault Group to keep the control of our team, whoever could be the successor of Otro.

"I saw there are no further discussions [with Mercedes] now. I was not so satisfied to see that we are not progressing.

"But I would like to make two comments about this. The first one, is that this Otro issue doesn't impact us at all as a team because we are in control.

"And the second point, is that we will keep the control of our Formula 1 team. Alpine is an independent team and we intend to keep control."

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Horner said he has "unfinished business" in a sport where he oversaw eight world drivers' championships and six constructors' titles. As well as Alpine, Horner has been linked with Aston Martin and Chinese car manufacturer BYD to lead a possible 12th team on the F1 grid.

However, speaking to the PA in March, Toto Wolff claimed his rival's return could be hindered by the "repercussions" of "having broken a lot of glass" across his two decades in F1.

Renault can veto the sale of Otro's shares, and it has been suggested that the French manufacturer would block Horner's involvement. When that claim was put directly to Provost, he simply replied: "Today, there is no discussion."

Alpine finished bottom of the constructors' championship last season but are fifth so far this year.

They will next season be rebranded as Gucci Racing Alpine Formula 1 Team following a lucrative tie-up with the famous Italian fashion brand.

And Provost continued: "It is a unique and historic partnership; the first time a top, top luxury brand becomes the title sponsor of a Formula 1 team.

"I see on one side excellence in luxury with a top brand, and on the other side, excellence in automotive technology with Alpine and the Renault Group. I see huge potential from next season."