Kimi Antonelli on 'unfair' Ayrton Senna comparison: 'I'm still very far from his level'

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Kimi Antonelli has won the last five races. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli has said it is unfair to make comparisons between his career and that of three-time world champion Ayrton Senna.

The 19-year-old took his fifth consecutive grand prix victory at last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix, putting him 66 points clear of his nearest rival, Lewis Hamilton, in the drivers' championship.

Antonelli's meteoric rise has fully justified Mercedes' decision to promote him to Formula 1 last year and has already led to comparisons with some of the sport's greats.

His victory in Monaco, a venue where Senna excelled with a record six victories and five pole positions, presented an obvious point of comparison with the legendary Brazilian driver.

Although he was born 12 years after Senna's tragic death in 1994, Antonelli grew up watching videos of Senna's triumphs with his father and chose No.12 as his career number as a nod towards the three-time champion.

The Mercedes driver said he was unaware of the comparisons following Monaco but feels like he is a long way from reaching the level of his racing hero.

"No, I haven't read about that and, to be fair, I don't really also like the comparison because I don't feel like I should be compared to someone who has made the history of the sport," Antonelli said. "I haven't done not even a single bit of what he's been able to achieve, so I don't feel like it's very fair.

"And also myself, I don't really like it for all these reasons. And yes, he's my idol, he's someone I get inspired [by]. But I just feel like it's not really fair to get compared to him, especially at this stage of my career, because it's just the beginning and there's still so much to achieve, so much to do and so much to improve.

"And I feel like I'm still very far from his level."

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No one in F1's history has lost a title with a lead as large as Antonelli's, but with 16 races remaining his advantage in the drivers' standings is far from secure.

Antonelli said he is not thinking about the possibility of becoming F1's youngest ever world champion and is instead focusing on enjoying his racing.

"About the championship, we are not really worrying about it," he said. "Of course, I know what's the opportunity and that the opportunity is on the table. And of course, I want to make the best out of it and try to maximise it.

"But at the same time, I don't want to drive or race thinking about that. I just want to try to really focus on the process, on what I have to do, and try to enjoy as much as possible as well the driving, the weekend, and you know, just trying to drive as fast as possible.

"And then we'll see where we end up at the end of the year."