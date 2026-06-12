Lewis Hamilton on England's 'It's Coming Home' song: 'Sing it once we've got it, not before'

Open Extended Reactions

Lewis Hamilton is currently second in the drivers' title. Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images

Lewis Hamilton has joked that English football fans need to ease off on the popular Three Lions song until they've actually won the World Cup.

The Baddiel & Skinner song has become a popular anthem among English fans -- originally written ahead of Euro '96 in England and the popular declaration that "football's coming home."

Hamilton, who has already revealed his plans to support both England and Brazil, where he was made an honorary citizen in 2022, has some advice for his fellow compatriots.

"I don't have a prediction, I don't follow it that much, that close to be honest," Hamilton said on Thursday. "I'm more into MotoGP and NFL, but I mean I will tune in every now and then and I will always keep a close eye on what England is doing.

"I just hope we don't sing 'It's Coming Home' too early because that's what we normally do. Sing it once we've got it, not before. It's a great song, but jeez!"

Reigning world champion and Hamilton's fellow countryman Lando Norris admitted to split loyalties, albeit down to his heritage.

"Of course I support England," Norris said. "And I know a good amount of the boys in England.

"So I support them because that's the most personal thing. I know my mum will want me to say Belgium at the same time! And I know that Belgium are quite often a very strong team.

"So to please my mum, I'll say Belgium versus England [for the final]. I also love to watch Argentina, [Lionel] Messi, [Cristiano] Ronaldo, Portugal. It's always good to see all these players play for a country."

- George Russell uses sporting greats as inspiration to bounce back in title fight

- Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton on successive podium finishes: 'Just the beginning'

- Pierre Gasly reawarded Monaco GP podium, Alpine succeed with appeal

The World Cup was a popular topic for drivers at F1's media day ahead of the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli has a slightly harder problem, as Italy did not even qualify for the tournament.

Antonelli, 19, a supporter of Bologna, said he has split loyalties for the tournament.

"I don't know who I'm going to cheer for, to be fair, for the World Cup," he said. "Obviously, there are a lot of players that I cheer for. Personally, I do really like Brazil, for example, the way they play the game. Also when I was little, I really liked, when they were playing for Barcelona of course, Ronaldinho and Lionel Messi.

"Definitely, I like Brazil. So if they will do well, I would be happy for sure. But again, I'm also cheering for Messi, he was my one of my favourite players when I was little, and also I got to meet him in Miami. I think it's going to be a cool event, even though Italy is not in it, unfortunately. So we're going to wait another four years, maybe. I'm going to be watching pretty much all the games, because it's just super cool."

Argentinian superstar Franco Colapinto has been eyeing the schedule to find a time to support his team.

Colapinto has become a national hero since his F1 debut in 2024 and has built a good relationship with Lionel Messi -- he visited the football star ahead of last month's Miami Grand Prix.

"Football in Argentina, it's the number one sport," he says. "And the passion there is insane. The Argentinians are also very different to the rest of the world in terms of how they show their passion. In football, it's shocking. When you go to see a match in Argentina it's an experience I would like everyone to get once at least, because it's a different level and difficult to explain!

"It's of course, a very important moment that it happens every four years, and we are all waiting for it and trying to enjoy as much as we did the '22 World Cup in Qatar. I think it's going to be very tricky. It's always the best teams, the best players, competing against each other, and preparing for a very long time. So it's going to be tough, but I think definitely a lot of enjoyment."

Cadillac's Mexican driver Sergio Pérez is another hoping to find a way to get to a game in between F1's packed race schedule.

Mexico are co-hosts with the U.S. and Canada.

"I am pushing really hard," he says. "I'm trying to figure out my schedules to make sure, because I will be in Europe, and I literally have to come just for the game, and then go back to Europe. But we will make it happen. The national team is very new, it's like a new generation, so let's say it's not the ideal scenario at the moment. But it's a World Cup at home, anything can happen, and we have some really good players, so it can be a good surprise."