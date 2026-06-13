Max Verstappen 'impressed' by Kimi Antonelli's rise to stardom: 'Could see it coming'

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BARCELONA, Spain - Four-time world champion Max Verstappen has not been surprised to see Kimi Antonelli's rise to superstar status this year -- and thinks we've only seen the tip of the iceberg in terms of how good he could become.

Like Verstappen 10 years ago, 19-year-old Antonelli has emerged as a race winner as a teenager, and currently leads the championship by 66 points after six races.

Antonelli has won five straight events, a run started by his maiden Formula 1 win in China in March.

Last weekend he won from pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix in an impressive display of dominance at one of F1's most challenging circuits.

Max Verstappen is impressed by what Kimi Antonelli is doing. Photo by Luca Martini/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

"In general, at that age, to be doing what he's doing and trying to find that consistency as well, I think it's very impressive," Verstappen said. "Also, what he did in Monaco at that age is quite tough.

"I'm just happy for him. He's doing great things. He's, of course, a great talent. I knew that. I could see that coming.

"Of course, in the rookie season, you have to make mistakes. Of course, it's about how you learn from them. I think he's doing that very well. It's just very nice and impressive to see what he is doing currently and of course to think what is still to come."

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Although it would be natural to compare Antonelli's rise to Verstappen's, the Red Bull driver felt it would be unfair to do so in this instance.

"It's important also just to be yourself. Don't look at others or try to be like someone else. Just be yourself. You know what I'm saying? You just need to do everything yourself.

"It's okay. Because that's also how you grow up. I think it's also very important just to be your own star."