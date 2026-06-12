Toto Wolff: Mercedes 'assessing' legal options for George Russell Monaco GP penalty

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Toto Wolff confirmed Mercedes are weighing up legal options in the wake of the decision which saw Alpine's Pierre Gasly handed back his Monaco Grand Prix podium.

ESPN understands McLaren and Red Bull has also told the FIA of its intention to appeal, although it has 96 hours from when the governing body was notified to do so.

Gasly was demoted from third to seventh immediately after the race last Sunday for two different time penalties for speeding in the pit-lane.

Four other drivers had been handed similar penalties during the race.

One of those was Mercedes' George Russell, who had been running third when given a similar penalty.

Toto Wolff has been on the phone to lawyers. Photo by Simon Galloway/LAT Images

However, he was given a drive-through penalty for not serving the penalty at his pit-stop due to a Mercedes mix-up, which relegated him from third out of the points, costing him 15 championship points.

Alpine successfully appealed Gasly's penalty and presented new evidence to the FIA, including F1's own admission that it had incorrectly measured the length of the pit-lane where speeds are measured due to small changes to Monaco's curved pit-entry.

The FIA, satisfied with the evidence presented, wiped both of Gasly's penalties, promoting him back to third.

Red Bull and McLaren both look set to lodge appeals -- Red Bull's Isack Hadjar celebrated what had looked like his first podium for the team, while Oscar Piastri dropped a position due to Gasly being reinstated.

Mercedes has no recourse to do appeal in the same way, because Russell served his penalty -- or rather, failed to serve it -- in the race, then was penalised on top of that.

"It was a very unfortunate situation and clearly we can all learn from that," Wolff said on Friday. "It wasn't something that just came up on Sunday ... For us as a team, and especially for George, there are some implications.

"Without the penalty, without us not serving it correctly, it would have been a totally different outcome for his race. A different outcome would have had an impact on his championship situation. That's why it's unfortunate. Now we are assessing, as we speak, what the Gasly situation does for George.

"We would like the FIA to look at what are the remedies ... What could be the remedies for George's race? And I don't think there is ... I think we have some timing limitations, legal constraints, but definitely we have a reason to be annoyed. I wish we could have had this conversation before the race on Sunday.

"We were just on the phone with our lawyers to see what we can do for George.

"It's data they have measured and collected. There is no political background, no favours, it is the outcome of their analysis.

"Without the Monaco incidents, he (Russell) would have scored solid points. And so this continues and it's been somehow, the signature of this campaign so far."

- Pierre Gasly reawarded Monaco GP podium, Alpine succeed with appeal

- Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix: Lando Norris quickest in second practice, George Russell close behind

- Kimi Antonelli on 'unfair' Ayrton Senna comparison: 'I'm still very far from his level'

Mercedes' frustrations go deeper than the outcome.

Paddock sources have suggested that teams raised concerns about the pit-lane measurement and potential penalties ahead of the weekend in Monaco, but that those concerns went nowhere.

Despite seeking legal counsel, Mercedes' options appear to be slim to none -- the FIA cannot undo Russell's drive-through penalty as it was served during the race.

Russell has said he pleaded with Monaco's race stewards to give him the drive-through penalty after the race, which would have been in the form of a 10-second penalty, so that it could be wiped in the case of a successful protest.

McLaren and Red Bull still might both opt not to appeal -- lodging its intention to appeal simply gave them an extra 96 hours after the Gasly outcome to put together a case to do so.