Fernando Alonso hints Barcelona-Catalunya GP could be last: 'Going to be special'

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BARCELONA, Spain - Fernando Alonso has set off paddock speculation about whether he is considering calling time on his illustrious Formula 1 career, saying this weekend's race is likely his last in Barcelona.

This weekend's race is officially the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix -- the venue lost the Spanish Grand Prix title to the new venue in Madrid, which will hold its debut race in September.

Barcelona's new deal with F1 will see venue rotate with Belgium's Spa-Francorchamps going forward, meaning it will feature next in 2028, before further races in 2030 and 2032.

Alonso, who turns 45 in July, is yet to commit to a new deal with Aston Martin beyond the current season, who has been painfully off the pace under F1's new regulations with new engine partner Honda.

Fernando Alonso joined Aston Martin for the 2023 season. Photo by Marcel van Dorst/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto via Getty Images

He has previously hinted he expects to race in 2027, although he has not dwelled on contract questions this season.

Despite limited competitive prospects Alonso said his plans for Barcelona, the scene of his last F1 win in 2013, is just to have fun.

"It's going to be a special weekend," Alonso said. "This is probably my last Barcelona race in Formula 1, so I want to say thanks to everyone.

"I will try to enjoy the weekend. I will not be competitive and I will not be too long in the car in qualifying -- in the race, hopefully yes, but not at the pace that we all want. I want everyone to still enjoy the weekend.

"It has always been a celebration when we come to Barcelona. I think this is my 23rd Grand Prix [here] and all of them have been magical. This last has to be magical as well."

Sources have told ESPN that many within the team expect Alonso to continue for one more season in the hope that the team can reverse course and find some competitiveness.

Engine supplier Honda is due additional engine upgrades, one this year and two next as it stands, although those numbers could go up, under F1 rules aimed at levelling the playing field.

Alonso's position is also helped by the current driver market situation.

Aston Martin had been exploring post-Alonso options last year, with Charles Leclerc reportedly a target of some interest, but the team's woeful start to the new regulations has made the team a no-go zone for most drivers looking at its short to mid-term prospects. Leclerc last week committed to a new multi-year extension with Ferrari.

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Asked when he might make a decision, Alonso said he is in no rush.

"I don't have anything in mind," Alonso said. "After summer, I will make the decision to continue or not.

"But Barcelona is obviously not happening next year, so if I don't know what I will do next year, it's nearly impossible to be sure of what I will be doing in two years' time.

"I would say, I consider every race that I go to this year, that it potentially could be my last time in Australia, my last time in China, my last time in Monaco, and here in Barcelona, there is a little bit more of that chance, as it's not happening next year."

Despite years hampered with uncompetitive machinery, Alonso is still widely considered to be one of the top five drivers on the grid.

He scored Aston Martin's first point of the season by finishing 10th at the Monaco Grand Prix last week.

Alonso and Aston Martin came into the year with high hopes of being a competitive entity, especially with the arrival of design legend Adrian Newey, but the team has been in a fight with Cadillac not to be last at most races so far.

Alonso has yet to commit beyond the current season -- he has talked up his hopes of mid-season upgrades improving Aston Martin's fortunes, but whether that is the case remains to be seen.

The two-time world champion appeared to downplay his Barcelona comment shortly after his press conference.

Asked about them while speaking in front of the Circuit de Catalunya's fan zone, he said: "You already know how you have to treat the press from time to time. You have to say some truth and some lie, that way they don't know if you're telling the truth or lying!"