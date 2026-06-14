Barcelona Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton's 'resilience' in 'tough moments' paid off for win - Fred Vasseur

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Team boss Fred Vasseur has said Lewis Hamilton's resilience is behind his first victory for Ferrari -- after overcoming a difficult start with the Italian team.

Hamilton clinched his first win since Belgium in 2024 by delivering a superb drive to beat Mercedes' George Russell at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Vasseur was a driving force behind Hamilton's shock move to the Scuderia, bringing the seven-time world champion in from Mercedes ahead of last season to replace Carlos Sainz.

Hamilton's move came with much fanfare but his debut season was a difficult one and he has admitted there were moments where he doubted if he would ever be able to contend for wins again.

Fred Vasseur was full of praise for Lewis Hamilton after his first victory in red. Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

But according to Vasseur, the 41-year-old's approach never changed -- and said that attitude is the driving force which led him to his 106th F1 win -- making him the oldest race winner since Jack Brabham in 1968.

"It's a lot about resilience because I think he had to face tough moments," Vasseur said.

"His last season at Mercedes was not an easy one, his first season with us was not easy. He had tough moments.

"Spa was a place last year where he was a bit down, struggling to build up the relationship with the team.

"But he was able to keep the same energy into the project to be able to push at the factory.

"It is clearly part of the result, the fact that the two drivers are fully behind us and pushing us is key for the future."

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Hamilton has been effusive in his praise of Vasseur, saying he had made changes to the team and the car which have enabled him to get back into winning contention.

Vasseur played down such talk, crediting the whole team for securing their first win since Mexico City in 2024, but Hamilton is adamant the Frenchman deserves great credit.

"If I see something that I don't think is right I push very very hard and I am relentless with it. It is not easy to be on the end of that when you are juggling a whole organisation," Hamilton said.

"It is very, very tough. He continued to believe, be a good friend, a great ally and really supportive.

"Ultimately he really listened at the end, I really asked for some changes and he enabled them to happen."