Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton on successive podium finishes: 'Just the beginning'

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Lewis Hamilton has made a strong start to the season. Photo by Andrea Diodato/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton said his back-to-back podiums with Ferrari are "just the beginning" after he praised his team for returning to the fold as "innovators" in Formula 1.

After two second place finishes in Canada and Monaco, Hamilton is second in the drivers' championship and 66 points behind runaway leader Kimi Antonelli.

Hamilton joined Ferrari from Mercedes at the start of last year, but endured a difficult debut season with the Italian team without a single grand prix victory or podium.

He believes the upturn in form at the start of this year is proof that Ferrari, which has not won an F1 title since 2008, is now on the right path.

"This is just the beginning really for us as a team," Hamilton said. "I've come from a difficult year [in 2025] and seen changes into this season which is really positive and I think we're moving in the right direction, but this is not it.

"We've got more to come, we've got more improvements to make. I think we exist to win, and I don't think we don't exist to win by default [if another team fails].

"We exist to win through pure performance and earning it and that's what we're working towards."

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Hamilton said it took time for his ideas to filter on to the car after struggling with certain aspects of the 2025 Ferrari.

"I think I went from a season in a car that I inherited that had no input to, to a car that I've had input to," he added. "There's elements of the car that I'd asked for and the team listened and which has been great. Collaboration of many, many, many different elements all coming together.

"With a Formula 1 car it's very complex, it's not one thing that changes everything. It's a combination of many things, moving parts coming together and working together in synergy and I think we are finally, I think in a place where we're working really, really well as a team collectively."

Although Ferrari has been off the pace of championship leaders Mercedes this season, it is second in the constructors' standings ahead of reigning champions McLaren.

Hamilton said he was encouraged by the innovation he has seen on the Ferrari this year and praised team principal Fred Vasseur for helping enact change.

"When you're in a scenario where you know what's needed to improve and you shout it from the top of the mountain and it doesn't get done necessarily because it can't be done immediately or it takes months to develop or it can't happen until the next year because of the regulations or whatever it may be, it's like banging your head against the wall and it's tough," he added.

"For example last year, one of the things I was like, 'where is our innovation?' Ferrari should be the innovators, they should be the ones that all the teams are trying to copy.

"This year you see us arrive with innovating things that other people have followed and there is a lot more innovation coming, which is really exciting.

"I think probably the fact that I'm now starting to see some of those things happen and Fred [Vasseur] has really been great with working with me and helping make certain changes that I've wanted and that just kind of releases you to get up and do what you do best."