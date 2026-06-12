Pierre Gasly reawarded Monaco GP podium, Alpine succeed with appeal

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Alpine succeeded with an appeal to reinstate Pierre Gasly's Monaco podium. Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Pierre Gasly has been reawarded a podium finish for the Monaco Grand Prix after Alpine's appeal into his post-race penalty was successful.

Gasly finished Monaco's race in third place, only to be hit with two five-second time penalties after the race for pit-lane speeding which bumped him back down to seventh.

He was judged to have gone 0.1km/h and 0.4km/h over the limit in two different trips to the pits.

Alpine protested that result and on Thursday were granted an appeal hearing after meeting the criteria for presenting the FIA with new, relevant and significant information not available to the stewards at the time.

In the follow-up hearing, the FIA deemed he did not exceed the 60 km/h speed limit. The stewards accepted new evidence -- including evidence provided by Formula One Management -- that the official measurement used for calculating the pit lane speed was incorrect.

This evidence showed the distance used to calculate speeds in the first pit-lane timing zone was longer than the shortest route actually available to drivers following changes to the pit-entry layout. They found Gasly was actually travelling at a speed described as "comfortable satisfaction" and noted they had evidence "beyond reasonable doubt" that Gasly's car had not exceeded the limit on either occasion.

It means Gasly, who had called the penalty "heartbreaking" and the worst sporting moment of his career, moves back up to third.

The Frenchman said it had always been a dream of his to celebrate on the Monaco podium, which he was unable to do. Isak Hadjar had joined Kimi Antonelli and Lewis Hamilton on the podium, but he drops down to fourth as a result of the appeal hearing -- losing his first Red Bull podium as a result. Oscar Piastri drops to fifth, Liam Lawson to sixth, and Arvid Lindblad to seventh.

In a statement, Alpine said: "We welcome the decision made by the FIA to deem our Right of Review as admissible following the final classification of last weekend's Monaco Grand Prix ... We would like to thank the FIA and Formula One Management for its transparency and co-operation throughout the Right of Review process and for reaching this decision. The team's focus is now very much on this weekend's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix and striving for the best possible result with both of its cars."

Gasly was one of five drivers to have been awarded penalties for pit-lane speeding during the race. Mercedes driver George Russell was one of them, but he was supposed to serve it during the pit-stops during a late safety car stoppage.

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A communication mix-up meant Mercedes started work on his car when he was supposed to be stood stationary for the five seconds. Because he did not serve it at the first possible opportunity, he was given a drive-through penalty, which he served when the race restarted while running in third -- that elevated Gasly to third on track. The FIA cannot overturn penalties served in the race.

TV footage and photographers captured Russell going to race control during the Monaco red-flag stoppage and on Thursday he said he knew a post-race penalty might be successful, given teams already suspected issues with the pit-lane speed measurement system.

"That's kind of why I was pleading with the FIA at the red flag to not serve that primary [drive-through] penalty and to at least penalise me after the race if they feel that it was justifiable because once you serve the penalty, there's no turning back," Russell said.