Austrian Grand Prix 2026: Race start time, how to watch, full schedule, predictions

Formula 1 continues its run in Europe and heads to Austria to the Red Bull Ring for the eighth race of the season.
Lewis Hamilton achieved his first grand prix victory for Ferrari after winning the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix with a statement drive.
It was the first time a non-Mercedes driver has won a race this season and the Silver Arrows were unable to answer the Italian outfit.
George Russell was on pole but finished behind Hamilton in second, with his title leading teammate Kimi Antonelli retiring after his Mercedes suffered an "electrical shutdown" in the closing stages.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton is 41 points behind Antonelli in the championship and is now posed as a title contender.
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Austrian Grand Prix schedule
All times in BST
Friday, June 26
Practice One: 12.30 p.m. - 1.30 p.m.
Practice Two: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 27
Practice Three: 11.30 a.m. - 12.30 p.m.
Qualifying: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 28
Austrian Grand Prix: 2 p.m.
How to watch
Sky Sports has exclusive F1 rights again in 2026 in the U.K., with every session live on Sky Sports F1. Austria's sessions are also on Sky Sports Main Event.
For non-subscribers, highlights of the Austrian Grand Prix will be on free-to-air television on Channel 4.
In the U.S., subscribers can watch every session on Apple TV, via a new F1 channel on the platform.
Red Bull Ring
The Red Bull Ring is set in the idyllic Styrian hill and is around 700 metres above sea level. It is a very short track and it produces some of the most intense and fastest qualifying laps on the F1 calendar.
It's also a circuit that provides plenty of overtaking opportunities with three long straights and some twisty corners.
It was originally named the Österreichring and held the first Austrian Grand Prix in 1970 to 1987. The circuit was then shortened by designer Hermann Tilke for the A1-Ring-Era between 1996 and 2003.
Then came along Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz who bought the circuit a year later and in 2011 it was relaunched and branded as the Red Bull Ring.
Austrian Grand Prix
Circuit: Red Bull Ring; Spielberg, Austria
Previous winners
2014: Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
2015: Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
2016: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2017: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
2018: Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2019: Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2020: Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
2021: Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2022: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
2023: Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2024: George Russell, Mercedes
2025: Lando Norris, McLaren
Other key stats
First race: 1970
Laps: 71 laps of 4.3km. Total distance: 306km
Lap record: 1:07.924, Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
Most wins: Max Verstappen with four (2018-2019, 2021, 2023). Other winners from the current grid are Valtteri Bottas (2017 and 2020), Lewis Hamilton (2016), Charles Leclerc (2022), George Russell (2024) and Lando Norris (2025).
Most poles: Most poles: Verstappen with four (2021-2024). Other pole sitters from the current grid are Valtteri Bottas (2017-2018, 2020), Hamilton (2015-2016), Leclerc (2019) and Norris (2025).
Weather forecast
The weather for the Austrian Grand Prix is due to have light rain throughout the weekend, with highs of 30°C. When there isn't rain, there is sun with cloudy conditions.
What happened last year?
Norris stormed to pole position here with a blistering lap and finished 0.521 seconds ahead of Leclerc.
The Brit then drove a convincing drive to win Sunday's race to take his third victory of the season and managed to close the gap to Piastri to 15 points in the drivers' championship.
Ferrari's Leclerc finished in third and his teammate Hamilton was behind. Russell, who won here in 2024, rounded out the top five in his Mercedes.
Who will win this year?
Mercedes has been dominant throughout the 2026 season after winning every race, but last time out Ferrari came to play and Hamilton came out on top.
The track is likely to suit the Silver Arrows in the long straights, but Ferrari are also strong for its cornering speed.
But after Antonelli scored no points in Spain, Hamilton will be hunting to close the gap in the championship. His former boss Toto Wolff said that "if he smells blood, he goes."
Can Lewis Hamilton get back-to-back victories, or will we get another shake in the order?