Austrian Grand Prix 2026: Race start time, how to watch, full schedule, predictions

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Formula 1 continues its run in Europe and heads to Austria to the Red Bull Ring for the eighth race of the season.

Lewis Hamilton achieved his first grand prix victory for Ferrari after winning the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix with a statement drive.

It was the first time a non-Mercedes driver has won a race this season and the Silver Arrows were unable to answer the Italian outfit.

George Russell was on pole but finished behind Hamilton in second, with his title leading teammate Kimi Antonelli retiring after his Mercedes suffered an "electrical shutdown" in the closing stages.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton is 41 points behind Antonelli in the championship and is now posed as a title contender.

So you don't miss a thing, here's everything you need to know.

- Lewis Hamilton 'relentless' with changes at Ferrari, Fred Vasseur 'enabled them to happen'

- Red Bull join McLaren in appealing Pierre Gasly's reinstated podium - sources

- Hamilton has found joy -- and success -- again with Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton won his first race for Ferrari. Clive Rose/Getty Images

Austrian Grand Prix schedule

All times in BST

Friday, June 26

Practice One: 12.30 p.m. - 1.30 p.m.

Practice Two: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 27

Practice Three: 11.30 a.m. - 12.30 p.m.

Qualifying: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 28

Austrian Grand Prix: 2 p.m.

How to watch

Sky Sports has exclusive F1 rights again in 2026 in the U.K., with every session live on Sky Sports F1. Austria's sessions are also on Sky Sports Main Event.

For non-subscribers, highlights of the Austrian Grand Prix will be on free-to-air television on Channel 4.

In the U.S., subscribers can watch every session on Apple TV, via a new F1 channel on the platform.

Red Bull Ring

The Red Bull Ring is set in the idyllic Styrian hill and is around 700 metres above sea level. It is a very short track and it produces some of the most intense and fastest qualifying laps on the F1 calendar.

It's also a circuit that provides plenty of overtaking opportunities with three long straights and some twisty corners.

It was originally named the Österreichring and held the first Austrian Grand Prix in 1970 to 1987. The circuit was then shortened by designer Hermann Tilke for the A1-Ring-Era between 1996 and 2003.

Then came along Red Bull owner Dietrich Mateschitz who bought the circuit a year later and in 2011 it was relaunched and branded as the Red Bull Ring.

Circuit: Red Bull Ring; Spielberg, Austria