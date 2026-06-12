Kim Kardashian gifts Kimi Antonelli new towel after using Mercedes driver's in Monaco

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Kim Kardashian was one of the many high profile attendees in Monaco. Photo by Jakub Porzycki / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Kimi Antonelli has been gifted a new towel by Kim Kardashian after the American reality star 'stole' his at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Kardashian caused a stir when she arrived in the paddock in the principality last weekend to support boyfriend Lewis Hamilton but especially when she was filmed wiping her face on a towel which she was unaware was reserved for Mercedes' Antonelli.

The Italian teenager took it all in good spirits, posting a light-hearted video on TikTok this week where he repeatedly asked "where is my towel?"

But now Kardashian has made amends by gifting Antonelli a fresh white towel with "To Kimi from Kim" stitched into it.

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In a video posted on Mercedes' Instagram at this week's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, Antonelli is handed the towel and replies: "Thank you Kim!"

Antonelli did not let the matter distract him as he became the youngest winner of the Monaco Grand Prix and, in doing so, secured a sixth win in a row to extend his commanding championship lead.