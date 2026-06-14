Antonelli retires from second place at Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix with four laps to go

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Championship leader Kimi Antonelli retired from second place at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix with just four laps remaining.

Antonelli stopped at the side of the track on the exit of Turn 5 with an apparent power unit issue on Lap 62, with his closest title rival, Lewis Hamilton, leading the race.

Kimi Antonelli failed to clinch a sixth successive GP win. Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

Just one lap earlier, the 19-year-old passed teammate George Russell for second place with a move at Turn 1.

Both Mercedes drivers were outclassed by Hamilton earlier in the race, with the Ferrari driver going on to victory in Spain to close the gap to Antonelli in the drivers' standings to 41 points.

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Antonelli's failure comes just two races after Russell retired from the Canadian Grand Prix with an ERS-related problem.