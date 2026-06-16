McLaren appeal Pierre Gasly's reinstated podium

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McLaren has lodged a notification to appeal with the FIA's International Court of Appeal over the decision to rescind Pierre Gasly's speeding penalties at the Monaco Grand Prix and reinstate the Alpine driver on the podium.

In a review hearing on Friday, the Monaco Grand Prix stewards overturned two five-second post-race penalties issued to Gasly after Formula One Management admitted it had made an error in measuring the speeds of cars at the pit lane entrance.

Gasly was among five drivers who received penalties for speeding in the pit lane during the grand prix, including McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who received a five-second penalty for breaking the speed limit by 0.1km/h.

Pierre Gasly was reawarded Monaco GP after Alpine's appeal last week was successful -- but that appeal is now in doubt with McLaren's appeal. Jayce Illman/Getty Images

In the original classification with Gasly's penalties applied, Piastri finished fourth but that position was changed to fifth once the penalties were overturned last Friday.

On Tuesday, McLaren confirmed it was pressing ahead with its intention to appeal the revised result on the basis that teams were aware of the discrepancies in the pit lane measurements and adjusted their procedures in order to comply.

"While we fully respect the FIA's judicial processes and the role of the stewards, we believe this case raises important questions concerning sporting fairness, regulatory consistency and the integrity of competition," a team statement said.

"Throughout the Monaco Grand Prix weekend -- and in every event -- all teams operated according to the regulations and established standard practices for what concerns the speed limit in the pit lane as they were applied at the time. Competitors adjusted their procedures accordingly and, where required, accepted and served penalties imposed under those regulations.

"In our view, the subsequent removal of penalties creates a situation in which some competitors are disadvantaged by having acted in accordance with the rules and the stewards' decisions. Such an outcome risks creating sporting inequity and undermining confidence in the consistent application of the FIA Sporting Regulations.

"Our decision to appeal is not directed at any competitor. Rather, it reflects our belief that the championship benefits from regulations that are applied consistently, transparently and fairly to all participants. "McLaren remains committed to working constructively with the FIA, Formula One and fellow competitors to protect the integrity of the sport and maintain confidence in its regulatory framework."

Piastri, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell all served pit lane speeding penalties during the race, which meant the penalties were not possible to overturn.

Alpine was the only team to launch a right to review after the race and was successful in overturning Gasly's penalties by providing new evidence to the stewards, which included FOM's admission it had miscalculated the length between two timing loops at the pit lane entry.

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Red Bull, which lost out on a podium finish with Isack Hadjar when Gasly's position was reinstated, was also weighing up an intention to appeal over the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix weekend.

Meanwhile, Mercedes has spoken with lawyers about its position, which arguably cost Russell a shot at the podium.

"We've asked for a right of review, because you just simply want to sit on the table when decisions are being made," Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said. "[But] I still think it's a long shot."