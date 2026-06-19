Mercedes opt not to pursue appeal into George Russell's Monaco GP penalties

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Mercedes has withdrawn its attempt to challenge George Russell's costly Monaco Grand Prix penalties, saying Formula 1 and the FIA have shown sufficient determination to address the bizarre circumstances that led to the controversy.

Russell was one of five drivers to receive a time penalty for allegedly speeding in the pit-lane during the event.

It has since emerged that the measurement used to determine pit-lane speeds was wrong, which allowed Alpine to successfully appeal against time penalties which had initially denied Pierre Gasly a spot on the podium.

Russell's case was more complicated, as he was given an in-race drive-through penalty when a mix-up meant Mercedes did not serve his pit-lane speeding penalty correctly.

George Russell received various penalties at the Monaco Grand Prix. Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

On Friday, after lengthy consideration, Mercedes confirmed it would not be pursuing the matter further.

"We can confirm that we have withdrawn our Right of Review submission relating to the penalties received and served by George Russell during the Monaco Grand Prix," Mercedes said.

"Following the decision to rescind Pierre Gasly's time penalty, it was important for us to explore all available options to address the impact of George's pit-lane speeding penalty on his race result.

"Our subsequent collaborative discussion with FIA and Formula 1 has shown their determination to review the unique circumstances arising from the Monaco Grand Prix and to proactively address the factors that caused them.

"In the face of this clear determination, we have concluded that further pursuit of our Right of Review application will not serve our team or the sport and thus we have withdrawn our submission."

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Mercedes boss Toto Wolff had said during last weekend's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix that the team was consulting lawyers over possible next steps after Alpine successfully overturned a penalty that had initially dropped Gasly from third to seventh.

Gasly's penalty was rescinded after Alpine presented evidence showing a discrepancy in the measurement of the Monaco pit-lane used to calculate entry speeds.

That in itself has been controversial.

Gasly's time penalty meant Red Bull's Isack Hadjar celebrated on the podium on the day, but the FIA's decision dropped him back to fourth. McLaren's Oscar Piastri also dropped from fourth to fifth.

Red Bull and McLaren have both appealed against the FIA's decision to overturn Gasly's penalty.

Both teams have reasoned that teams were aware there might be issues with the measurement of the pit-lane and had instructed their drivers to show more caution with speeds accordingly.

Russell had visited race control during a red flag stoppage to plead with the FIA stewards to issue his drive-through in the form of a post-race penalty, as penalties served in race cannot be overturned after the fact.

As it turned out the Englishman had to serve it in the remaining laps, dropping him out of the top 10 in the process -- he lost 25 points to teammate and championship rival Kimi Antonelli.