Lewis Hamilton, Fred Vasseur and Ferrari's long-overdue evolution: What's the secret behind F1 turnaround?

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Lewis Hamilton's maiden Ferrari win in Barcelona was long overdue, but suggested a significant change taking place behind what at points over the past two decades has rightly had a reputation as being Formula 1's most inflexible and traditional race team.

Hamilton's superb drive ended the unbeaten run of former team Mercedes and his own wait to experience victory for F1's most famous team, doing so on his 31st attempt.

The Briton spoke a lot after the race about different things -- his emotions watching Ferrari's mechanics sing the Italian national anthem as he stood on the top step, his fans not letting him forget who he was, his strong bond with new race engineer Carlo Santi, the doubts and frustrations which plagued him in his 2025 debut with Ferrari. But one quote at the end of his press conference on Sunday stood out.

It was in reply to a question on what role Fred Vasseur, a key architect to bring the seven-time world champion to Maranello, has played behind the scenes in orchestrating his turnaround.

In reply, Hamilton said: "Well, firstly, I wouldn't be in this team without Fred. Fred is the one that made it happen, of which I'm incredibly grateful to him for. I think last year was really, really tough for him to deal with. Me coming was a big shock to the system because I am very, very vocal. If I see something that I don't think is right, or I push very, very hard, that's at the core of who I am and I'm relentless with it.

"I think it's not easy to be on the receiving end of that when you're also juggling a whole organisation, you know, and a culture that in its own is set in a certain way. But, and also, you know, he's French in an Italian culture. It was a lot for him to juggle and I think very, very tough because obviously he would do media as well.

"But he continued to believe, continued to be a good friend, continued to be a great teammate and an ally and really supportive. And, you know, ultimately, he really listened at the end and I had to really ask, really ask for some of the changes. And he enabled them to happen, which I'm forever grateful for, because this wouldn't have happened without those changes. So big, big thank you to him."

To anyone who knows and understands the story of Ferrari's tortured modern history, specifically the drought stretching back to Kimi Raikkonen's title in 2008, Hamilton's revelation about rattling cages internally -- and being listened to -- was a significant thing indeed, and hinted at why Vasseur has been such a breath of fresh air at the team since his appointment as team boss in early 2023.

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Lewis Hamilton won the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix. Photo by James Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Shut up and drive

Hamilton spoke about another man after Sunday's victory: Michael Schumacher. His win came 30 years almost to the day that Schumacher also claimed his first Ferrari victory, at the same venue, at that year's Spanish Grand Prix. It felt fitting for Hamilton and Schumacher's landmark moments to be linked in some way, given that they share the record of seven world championships.

Five of Schumacher's came with Ferrari, the team he remains synonymous with. The German driver's legacy has lingered over Ferrari like a shadow in the two decades since his 2006 retirement -- even with the constructors' championship a year later and Raikkonen's success in 2008.

There were numerous keys to Schumacher's success -- unlimited testing at the team's Fiorano circuit and an exclusive tyre deal with Bridgestone among them -- but the foundations of the team were built on the close bond he forged with Frenchman Jean Todt, team principal throughout Schumacher's time with the team.

Schumacher and Todt operated in tandem together -- Schumacher was "very vocal" in the same way Hamilton admitted to, famously pushing the team to new heights of dominance while also pioneering training levels which at the time were unheard of for a Formula 1 driver.

The two of them formed a perfect duo underneath then-president Luca di Montezemolo, the man credited with building the Ferrari dream team, with characters like technical director Ross Brawn, car designer Rory Byrne and engine head Paolo Martinelli. It was a well-oiled winning machine, but everything stemmed through the trust and bond Schumacher and Todt had build together.

Here it would be easy to make lazy comparisons between the Schumacher-Todt and Hamilton-Vasseur combinations: a French team boss and a superstar, non-Italian driver, working against the culture entrenched in a team so famously Italian. But it's actually the years which followed Schumacher which made Hamilton's Sunday night's revelation about Vasseur all the more striking.

Ferrari's biggest problem in the years since Schumacher's Dream Team faded from championship glory has never been a lack of talent. It has been an inability to build an organisation capable of consistently converting that talent into championships.

Schumacher's demanding attitude only worked well because Todt created the conditions for it to work: he managed the fallout internally and made sure everyone was working towards the common goal. When Todt left the team around the same time Schumacher did, this started to fall apart.

Michael Schumacher was very successful at Ferrari. Mandatory Credit: Clive Mason /Allsport

Fernando Alonso often appeared frustrated by shortcomings around him at the start of the 2010s. He left under a cloud in 2014 after falling out with management over the direction of the team's development, among other things.

His replacement Sebastian Vettel arrived hoping to recreate the Schumacher blueprint but ultimately found himself increasingly at odds with the direction of the team as he pushed harder and harder for changes he felt had to be made for Ferrari to be successful, many inspired by his title-winning experience at Red Bull.

Both drivers pushed Ferrari hard but neither succeeded in fundamentally reshaping it. In Vettel's case, his demanding attitude led to an increasingly fractious relationship with then-team boss Maurizio Arrivabene which ultimately contributed to both of their departures. Unlike Schumacher, Vettel lacked an ally in the most important person in the team beyond himself: the team boss.

It's been clear for years that the team operates to "the Ferrari way" at all costs -- there's a way of doing things, and if a driver does not agree, the driver is expendable.

This was the case before Schumacher -- such as Alain Prost getting fired for comparing his Ferrari to a "truck" -- and since, as Alonso and Vettel found to their frustration. We even saw last year how that mindset still does exist above the F1 team to a degree, with Ferrari chairman John Elkann's remarkable public rebuke to a complaining Hamilton and Charles Leclerc after a dismal race in Brazil last November.

One of Elkann's quotes summarised this mindset better than any: "We certainly have drivers for whom it's important that they focus on driving and talk less."

The ethos of the modern Ferrari team could be summarised in that quote: in other words, to shut up and drive the car. Complaining about a Ferrari is still seen as an unspeakable thing -- demanding change is as close to complaining as you can get.

Lewis Hamilton and Fred Vasseur have known each other for years. Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Missing piece of the puzzle

So this is where we circle back to Hamilton's comments. It was clear for much of 2025 that a lot simply was not clicking for the seven-time world champion. His radio messages with then-race engineer Riccardo Adami were awkward and painful and it was clear the two men simply did not click like he had with Mercedes engineer Peter Bonnington.

Sources at various points last year told ESPN Hamilton, like so many drivers before him, had been been expecting it, but was still shocked by just how different the Ferrari culture had been to the British-based McLaren and Mercedes teams he had raced at previously.

The same sources suggested Hamilton's approach had ruffled feathers internally -- the same things which were being said when Vettel was at the team a decade earlier. Even by Hamilton's own admission his arrival was a "shock to the system" to a team where change can be seen as a dirty word.

It's all like a familiar story: for much of late 2025, Hamilton looked destined to become the latest superstar driver swallowed by Ferrari's resistance to change. On track, Hamilton's form spiralled after his impressive China sprint win and by the middle of the season he was publicly calling himself "useless" and suggesting Ferrari's solution would be to simply replace drivers.

There was more going on than that behind the scenes -- Hamilton was no fan of the so-called ground effect cars of 2022-2025 and moving to a new team for the final year of that regulation cycle was never going to lead to a competitive situation. It was overlooked in a lot of the coverage last year, but Hamilton had always stated that it was 2026, and not 2025, which would make or break his time in red.

Here's where the credit to Vasseur is important. Hamilton's answer hinted that he and Vasseur have not always agreed on what he's pushed for internally -- "I think it's not easy to be on the receiving end of that when you're also juggling a whole organisation", as he said -- but one strength of Vasseur's leadership has been that he came from outside the team.

One area where this has been apparent has been the recent change of Hamilton's brake materials, which saw him move away from Brembo to Carbon Industrie, which he used throughout his time at Mercedes. Hamilton's former teammate Nico Rosberg hinted at how problematic that might have been internally for a long-time Ferrari partner.

"It's great to see this resurgence from Lewis," he told Sky Sports. "It really all came together when he changed the brakes. He went to Carbon Industries, for the brake material, like he had at Mercedes, even though Brembo is a sponsor [of Ferrari]. So you're not allowed to talk about it! They're not allowed to talk about it!"

Rosberg explained why that's been a key factor for Hamilton.

"It makes a huge difference for a driver because I remember that if you like slam the brakes and you don't really know what to expect, you don't know when the full friction in the brakes is going to come because it's all a temperature thing. Also, it takes away so much of your confidence. So now he's back to what he knows what he loves. He hits the brake pedal. He knows exactly what he's going to get, you know massive friction in the brakes instantly."

Hamilton has talked a lot about how much confidence he's had on the brakes since making the change. In any other context it might seem wild that a driver of Hamilton's experience -- the most accomplished driver of Formula 1's history -- might have had to push hard for changes like that, but it fits with everything we have come to learn about how Ferrari's race operation can operate internally.

Teammate Leclerc opted against going in the same direction at the Japanese Grand Prix, when Hamilton first switched over, but reversed that decision himself after crashing out of the Monaco Grand Prix.

"Lewis is right," Leclerc told the media about his teammate's assertion about the change being the right one ahead of Sunday's race. Those are three words who anyone following some of Hamilton's darker moments at Ferrari last year might have doubted they would hear from anyone associated in red, just given that Hamilton must have been advocating for a lot of things which rocked the boat.

Looking at what he said on Sunday night in Barcelona, it is easy to question whether Elkann's loaded comments last year were aimed more at one of Ferrari's drivers than the other.

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Leclerc himself might be wise to follow Hamilton's demanding example behind the scenes. The Monégasque driver is clearly an immense talent and could surely challenge for a title with the right car, but as Hamilton's form has improved, Leclerc's has gone in the other direction.

One regular criticism of Leclerc at Ferrari has been that he fits the Ferrari mould almost too well -- he's the good soldier, happy to fall on his sword when needed, while his criticisms of the team are often publicly done on the radio during a race but then rolled back in front of TV cameras. He's rarely seemed willing to rock the boat internally.

It was telling that Leclerc issued one of his strongest rebukes of Ferrari after he crashed out in Monaco, which he blamed on the brakes, as Hamilton's pushes for change behind the scenes were clearly bearing fruit for the No. 44 car. It is also then not surprising Leclerc then said he was "ashamed" of himself when he crashed with his new brakes in Spain during qualifying, having made a point of how much he himself needed to follow Hamilton's direction on that area of the car.

There were more obvious changes made recently. Hamilton's new race engineer Santi joined him on the podium in Barcelona -- he likened the bond he has with Santi to the one he enjoyed with Bonnington, which is high praise indeed. There has been a confidence and a swagger to Hamilton we did not see much last year.

Vasseur has acted in a similar way to Todt with Schumacher, defending his superstar driver from outside criticism and dealing with him privately and internally, understanding what he wants and needs from the car while also making sure those things do not cause too much friction behind the scenes. It's the type of partnership which has worked brilliantly for Ferrari in the past.

Hamilton's win in Barcelona was just one after a long time for driver and team without one and Vasseur was quick to manage rising expectations -- another good Todt trait, by the way -- by saying championship talk is premature.

But Hamilton's glowing praise of Vasseur shows that something has clicked behind the scenes -- the Frenchman has recognised that Ferrari's superstar driver might just be worth listening to on some of the big issues that dictate the fine line between success and failure. If that keeps on, it's exciting to imagine what the reward will be for Ferrari.