Max Verstappen hopes 'new package' will deliver results for Red Bull in Spielberg

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Max Verstappen hopes Red Bull's "new package" will help put the team in contention for a strong performance at this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix on their home turf.

Having failed to get off the starting grid in Monaco following a power unit failure, the Dutchman fought back to finish fourth in Barcelona.

Max Verstappen feels confident Red Bull will see results in Spielberg thanks to a 'new package.' Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton had claimed a first Grand Prix win for Ferrari ahead of George Russell and Lando Norris in an all-British podium after championship leader Kimi Antonelli suffered a late retirement.

Red Bull sit well off the pace in the constructors' championship standings in fourth behind McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes.

While the Scuderia and Mercedes are again expected to be the cars to beat in Spielberg, Verstappen is confident some technical changes could just give Red Bull an extra edge around their home circuit.

"We have a new package we are bringing, so it is exciting to see how much this could look to give us in lap time," four-time world champion Verstappen said on his official website.

"Austria is of course a home Grand Prix for the team. It has been a great track for me in the past and we have had really good memories there.

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"It is a very interesting track and all of the corners are quite different, so it is really important to get a good balance out of the car.

"You need both the high speed and low speed performance, good traction and now, with how energy sensitive some tracks are, it is important to work to get on top of this."