Lewis Hamilton praises Neymar for sharing 'positivity' in inspiring World Cup post

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Lewis Hamilton has said he took "real happiness" from Neymar using the same caption on social media that he used after his first win for Ferrari at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix two weeks ago.

The seven-time world champion posted "REMEMBER WHO YOU ARE" under an image of him celebrating victory on the podium after his win in Spain.

Neymar used the same caption on a post this week after playing for Brazil's national football team for the first time since tearing his ACL against Uruguay in October 2023. Hamilton responded to Neymar's post with the comment "ALWAYS."

After sitting out of the first two games of the 2026 World Cup, Neymar made his much-anticipated return in the closing stages of Brazil's final group game against Scotland on Wednesday.

Lewis Hamilton and Neymar have been friends for years. Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images / Kym Illman/Getty Images

"It was really cool to see him post that because I don't always see people with amazing platforms, like his, really use it for sharing a lot of positivity," Hamilton said.

"In the world we live in right now, we need it more than ever.

"He's got a huge following. To see that what I said has travelled to Brazil and he heard it and felt compelled to also share the same message with his [followers] just gives me real happiness that it's going even further than it was from what I said."

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Hamilton added: "We message each other often. I'm very thankful for the friendship I have with Neymar. I was just talking about his kids the other day, he's got beautiful kids."

Hamilton's victory in Spain was his first in 686 days as well as his first since his blockbuster move to Ferrari at the start of 2025.

It followed a difficult debut season with the Italian team in which Hamilton failed to score a podium and was often critical of his own performances.

Along with multiple posts celebrating the win, Hamilton also reposted a number of videos from fans celebrating his victory.

"That means a huge amount," the Ferrari driver said. "That's why I reposted [so many fan stories].

"People wonder what you do after you win a race and with the first grand prix win for Ferrari, I got back home and I spent hours on the couch just reposting all these beautiful stories and videos that I saw, and messages from people.

"It was really overwhelming. Really, really overwhelming to experience it."