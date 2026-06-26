Red Bull and Max Verstappen set to have another key figure leave the team - sources

Open Extended Reactions

Red Bull chief engineer Paul Monaghan is set to leave Red Bull, sources have told ESPN.

Monaghan has been one of the key cogs of the race team, which he joined in 2005.

Sources have told ESPN his likely destination is Cadillac, although his specific role within the American race team is unclear.

Monaghan is at the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend with Red Bull and the date of his exit is currently unknown.

Paul Monaghan has been at the team since 2005. Photo by Marcel van Dorst/EYE4IMAGES/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As is the case with Formula 1 deals, Monaghan would likely serve a period of gardening leave which would delay his Cadillac start.

Red Bull and Cadillac both declined to comment.

His departure will only add to the growing speculation about the future of Max Verstappen, who's status in Formula 1 beyond this year is increasingly uncertain.

Monaghan is one of the last remaining links to the Red Bull dynasty team which enjoyed dominant spells from 2010-2014 and at the start of the current decade.

That team has fallen apart over the past few seasons.

Long-serving team boss Christian Horner and racing advisor Helmut Marko both left in 2025, while design legend Adrian Newey left for Aston Martin and sporting director Jonathan Wheatley left for Audi a year before that.

- Austrian Grand Prix 2026: Race start time, how to watch, full schedule, predictions

- Lewis Hamilton reveals neck injury that hampered debut Ferrari season

- Ferrari capitalize on ADUO, updated power unit for Austrian Grand Prix

Last month it was confirmed Verstappen's long-time race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase is also heading for an exit, as he has confirmed a move to McLaren for 2028.

Verstappen's own deal runs until the end of 2028 but sources have told ESPN he has performance-related clauses in his deal which would likely be triggered this season due to Red Bull's poor start to the new regulations -- those would allow him to exit his deal at the end of 2026.

Verstappen has flirted with retirement this year due to his dislike of F1's new V6 hybrid engines, while Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has made no secret of his desire to sign the four-time world champion.