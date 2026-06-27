Mercedes' George Russell takes controversial pole for Austrian GP, late crash for Max Verstappen

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George Russell took a controversial pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix after Max Verstappen crashed out at the penultimate corner.

Verstappen's accident brought out the yellow flags in the final seconds, and with Charles Leclerc leading the way, his Ferrari mechanics celebrated.

But Russell surprisingly stormed through to take a second pole in as many races beating Leclerc's time by 0.236 seconds.

Lewis Hamilton finished third, a place clear of championship leader Kimi Antonelli, with Verstappen in fifth.

George Russell has taken his fourth pole of the season. Photo by Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Russell might have faced an investigation for failing to slow sufficiently under yellow flags with the stewards noting an infringement, but they elected to take no further action.

Protesting his innocence on the radio, Russell said: "Lifted on the entry to the corner. Lost a lot of time."

Afterwards, he added: "I feel incredible. I saw the yellow. I had a big lift. I was five tenths up going into the final corner, and I crossed the line two and a half tenths up so I should be OK."

Russell struggled in the early stages of qualifying and was urged by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff to "just drive" as he faced being eliminated from Q2.

Russell made it into the third phase of qualifying and trailed Antonelli by just 0.043 seconds after their first attempts in Q3, with Verstappen just 0.061 seconds back.

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Hamilton, who made a mistake on his first attempt after he ran wide at Turn 3, temporarily took top spot and was then demoted by Leclerc, before Verstappen lost control of his Red Bull through the last but one corner and skidded through the gravel and into the barrier.

Verstappen's crash looked to bring an early end to a frenetic session only for Russell to burst through with a final throw of the dice to claim what could be a critical pole, with teammate Antonelli, who he trails by 50 points in the championship race, down in fourth.

Lando Norris lines up from sixth position with McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri seventh.

Williams' disappointing campaign continued with both Carlos Sainz (17th) and Alex Albon (18th) failing to progress from Q1, while Aston Martin will again occupy the final row of the grid.

Fernando Alonso will start 21st with the double world champion on the radio to claim the team is "getting closer" to where they want to be. Alonso finished 2.8 seconds off the leading pace and almost a second behind the next slowest driver, Cadillac's Valtteri Bottas, at the track with the shortest lap time on the calendar.