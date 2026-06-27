Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton weighs up Austria GP win: 'A tall order'

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Lewis Hamilton has said it will be a "tall order" for Ferrari to pull off a second grand prix win in a row and beat Mercedes to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Hamilton qualified third on the grid, 0.295 seconds off the pole position time set by his former Mercedes teammate George Russell, and 0.059 seconds off his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in second.

The seven-time champion started from second on the grid at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix two weeks ago and went on to secure victory with a three-stop strategy, but suggested a repeat would be tough in Austria.

"I think out of pure pace, no," Hamilton said when asked by Sky Sports if a win was realistic. "The Mercedes have been very quick this weekend, yesterday [in practice] it was 0.6 seconds [between Mercedes and Ferrari on race pace].