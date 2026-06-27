George Russell settles 'just drive' qualifying radio message from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff

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George Russell has revealed the mid-qualifying radio messages from Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff at the Austrian Grand Prix helped him to refocus ahead of his pole position lap on Saturday.

The Mercedes driver secured pole by 0.236 seconds from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc despite yellow flags forcing him to lift off the throttle and lose time on the entrance to Turn 9.

Russell made a mistake on his first lap in Q2, after which a radio message was broadcast on the world feed in which Wolff told him, "Just drive."

After securing pole position, Russell said there was more to the messages than was broadcast, which helped him maximise his performance in the final qualifying session, Q3.

George Russell is third in the drivers' championship. Photo by MAX SLOVENCIK / APA / AFP via Getty Images

"Toto said to me in Q2, 'Just enjoy it, just enjoy the drive,'" Russell told media in a news conference. "He said the same ahead of Q3: 'Just go out and enjoy it'. And I said that to myself, 'Just don't overdrive it, just enjoy it,' because it's quite a cool thing that we do."

Asked whether the messages sometimes felt more like a command than support, Russell joked: "It's probably the Austrian accent, to be honest.

"No, I think it's knowing that your boss has 100% faith and confidence in you. You know, he's been the one who has been the first to pick me up throughout the season when things haven't been going right, and reminding me, like, 'You haven't forgotten how to drive, and I know the speed you've got.'

"We speak every single day, and those little messages, they kind of throw me to conversations that we have on a personal level between races as such. So maybe for you sort of listening, not knowing the context, for me it means a lot and reminds me of those chats we've had, and reminds me that, yeah, I can do it.

"I've done it my whole career. There's no reason why I can't do it again today."

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Russell is currently 50 points behind teammate Kimi Antonelli in the drivers' standings and said the pressure of the championship situation had occasionally resulted in him overdriving.

"There's definitely a factor of that," he said. "But it's so difficult, because if you're on the back foot and you're off the pace by a tenth or two or three, to then say, 'I'm going to try less hard,' it doesn't compute.

"You know, when things aren't going your way, you always want to do more and more and more. And when you're in the car, to say that, 'I'm going to approach this corner and I'm going to brake five metres earlier than the lap before,' that's just not how our brains work. But sometimes that is the faster way."