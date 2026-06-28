Austrian Grand Prix: George Russell holds off dicey Max Verstappen to take victory

Open Extended Reactions

George Russell withstood Max Verstappen's challenge to end his 112 day wait for a victory by winning the Austrian Grand Prix and breathe fresh life into his world championship bid.

Russell headed into the eighth round of the season at the Red Bull Ring without a win since the opening fixture of the season in Melbourne on March 8.

But the British driver delivered an impressive performance here in the sun-drenched Styrian Mountains to cross the line 1.6 seconds clear of Verstappen.

Championship leader Kimi Antonelli finished third, just three tenths behind Verstappen, to allow Russell to reduce the Italian's title advantage from 50 points to 40, a week out from the British Grand Prix.

George Russell has won in Austria. Getty

Russell's triumph also elevates him ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the standings after a questionable three-stop strategy scuppered the Ferrari driver's challenge.

Hamilton took the chequered flag in fifth and is now 46 points off the championship pace.

Oscar Piastri finished ahead of Hamilton in fourth, with Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Isack Hadjar sixth and reigning world champion Lando Norris seventh.

"Yabba-dabba-doo!" yelled Russell as he channelled his inner Fred Flintstone.

Russell's title challenge had been blighted by bad luck, indifferent form and a mighty impressive Antonelli, but the Englishman will feel a weight has been lifted off his shoulders ahead of his home event at Silverstone next weekend.

After upsetting the form book to take a last-gasp pole position, Russell held his nerve on the stampede to the opening corner with the drama unfolding behind his Mercedes.

Hamilton cleared teammate Charles Leclerc for second on lap one before Antonelli briefly moved into third only to drop two places after he ran off the road.

Verstappen crashed out of qualifying at the penultimate corner, but gained two positions to take third, with Hamilton firmly in his sights.

On the 11th lap, Hamilton and Verstappen traded positions at Turns 3 and 4 before the Red Bull driver dropped two wheels on the gravel at Turn 6 and called for his one-time rival to be sanctioned.

"That's a penalty, a clear penalty," Verstappen said, aggrieved that Hamilton had left him with nowhere to go during their thrilling duel.

The stewards noted the flashpoint but elected against any serious action.

- George Russell on 'sweet' pole lap and yellow flag drama: 'Glad common sense prevailed'

- Mercedes' George Russell takes controversial pole for Austrian GP, late crash for Max Verstappen

- Max Verstappen labels late qualifying crash 'weird': 'Never had something like that'

In came Hamilton for his first of a hat trick of stops -- a strategy which would backfire -- promoting Verstappen to second place and 5.7 seconds adrift of Russell's Mercedes.

Verstappen changed tyres on lap 18, with Russell stopping the next time around. And Verstappen was back on Hamilton's Ferrari gearbox for the second chapter of their Spielberg ding dong.

Just as before, Verstappen cleared Hamilton at Turn 3 only for Hamilton to take the position back at the next corner. But Verstappen had learnt his lesson of 11 laps previously, and rather than take Hamilton around the outside of Turn 6, he slung his Red Bull underneath the Briton's Ferrari. Was Hamilton caught napping? Either way, Verstappen had the place, and Hamilton would not see him again.

Carlos Sainz broke down and a Virtual Safety Car was deployed. Ferrari called Hamilton in for a second time -- from a net third on the track -- and moved him on to the least durable soft tyre compound. It meant Hamilton would have to stop at least one more time. Hamilton was now seventh, and with it all to do.

Up front, and Verstappen was beginning to reel in Russell, and by the start of lap 40, the Dutchman was just over a second back.

But Mercedes moved quickly, bringing Russell in for a second time, and when Verstappen stopped for tyres six laps later, he was the best part of 11 seconds behind. It was Russell's to lose from here, and although Verstappen would gain almost 10 seconds in 22 laps, he failed to face a significant challenge, and actually spent the final lap ensuring Antonelli did not sneak past for second.