McLaren boss Zak Brown not ruling out Max Verstappen move with bizarre 'banana peel' reference

Hamilton: Austrian GP qualifying was very close between all the drivers (0:33)

Open Extended Reactions

McLaren boss Zak Brown refused to completely shut down rumours that his team might be pursuing Max Verstappen's signature for 2027 or later.

A report in the Daily Mail this week said Brown's McLaren team are in discussions with the four-time world champion about a potential move.

Verstappen has flirted with retirement after this season but has performance-related clauses in his Red Bull contract which would let him leave after this year, instead of at the end of 2028, if he wanted to keep racing in Formula 1.

Reigning world champion Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are both tied down on long-term McLaren deals and Brown said he does not see either driver leaving any time soon.

Max Verstappen finished second at the Austrian Grand Prix. Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP via Getty Images

When asked about the rumours, Brown told Sky Sports: "I'd be very surprised if Lando or Oscar went elsewhere, because they are very happy. Of course they have contracts but besides that, we're very happy with them and they are very happy here.

"If for some strange reason someone slipped on a banana peel getting out of the tub, then yeah of course, Max is a four-time world champion."

Verstappen's future continues to dominate F1's news agenda.

The Dutchman had talks with Red Bull management this month about his future and ESPN sources suggested he left having not given assurances he will stay beyond 2026.

Ahead of the team's home race, the Austrian Grand Prix, Verstappen's manager Raymond Vermeulen told Dutch outlet De Telegraaf: "We feel at home at Red Bull, but we want to be competitive. In the end, Max wasn't born to race in the midfield."

ESPN understands Red Bull's performances between now and the summer break will play a key part in his decision -- a new upgrade package at the Red Bull Ring helped him to second on Sunday, finishing between the dominant Mercedes drivers.

Speculation of a move to McLaren is not a surprise.

- Austrian Grand Prix: George Russell holds off dicey Max Verstappen to take victory

- Max Verstappen will stay at Red Bull if competitive: 'There will be no discussion'

- Austrian Grand Prix: Mercedes' George Russell cruises to victory, Max Verstappen in second - as it happened

Last month it was confirmed Verstappen's long-time race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase will join the team in a leadership position in 2028 -- although Brown is working on that start date being earlier.

At the time of that move, when asked if Verstappen would make a logical signing, Brown said: "I couldn't be happier with what we have, and zero intention in changing."

McLaren's name being added to the mix appears to offer a second opportunity for Verstappen to consider.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has been a long-time admirer of Verstappen and has repeatedly refused to quell speculation that he might swoop for the Dutchman in the future.