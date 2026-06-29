British Grand Prix: Half a million fans to go to Silverstone, new F1 attendance record

Open Extended Reactions

The boss of Silverstone has said he is "absolutely ready" to drive this weekend's British Grand Prix into the history books as the most-attended Formula 1 event ever seen.

It is anticipated that an extraordinary 565,000 spectators will descend on Silverstone across the weekend for the ninth round of the season which will eclipse the sport's 31-year record -- held by the Australian Grand Prix in Adelaide -- by 45,000.

Silverstone has sold more than 175,000 tickets for Sunday's race alone, which is also a new record for the Northamptonshire circuit.

And Silverstone chief executive Stuart Pringle told the Press Association: "What does it mean to be hosting the largest Grand Prix ever? It feels entirely appropriate for the place which ran the first round in Formula 1 in 1950.

Silverstone will stay on the calendar through at least 2034. Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"The British fanbase and the history of strong attendance makes it fitting that it is us [that breaks the record], and it reinforces how important the British market is to Formula 1. This is a very big race in the calendar.

"We are absolutely ready. The whole thing has got an air of polish to it. We have been building up year-on-year, but this feels like a big step forward for me."

British driver George Russell will arrive for his home race with a spring in his step after his win in Austria on Sunday trimmed Kimi Antonelli's world championship advantage to 40 points.

Lewis Hamilton is enjoying a renaissance in his second season with Ferrari and is only six points further back in the title race, while Lando Norris, a winner last year at Silverstone, is the reigning world champion.

- British Grand Prix 2026: Race start time, how to watch, full schedule, predictions

- Max Verstappen 'started laughing' after Silverstone simulator runs: 'Felt like a different track'

- George Russell's breakthrough, Ferrari's setback as F1 title race shifts again at Austrian GP

Hamilton led Russell and Norris in an all-British podium in Spain in June for the first time since 1968.

Silverstone is in its third year of a 10-season agreement with F1's American owners Liberty Media -- understood to be worth £300 million -- which safeguards one of the jewels in the country's sporting summer until 2034.

Pringle said: "I have noted other race promoters have got renewals or extensions with still quite a few years outstanding on their contracts and we are not against that. The more certainty we have, the more we are able to invest for the future.

"Look, I don't think Formula 1 wants to go anywhere else. There is nowhere else in the United Kingdom. This street race nonsense [in London] is just that. And why would you want to walk away from the biggest crowd, passionate fans, and an event which is popular with teams, sponsors, partners and celebrities?

"But we cannot be complacent. We have to work hard as a promoter and deliver what Formula 1 wants because they are delivering what we need, namely a compelling product.

"We pay a full price for it. But we are in this for the long haul. It would be nice to have another contract, and we will get there at some stage I am sure."

The British Grand Prix will take place on July 5 at 3 p.m.