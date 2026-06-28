Austrian Grand Prix 2026 LIVE: Latest updates as George Russell on pole after qualifying drama

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Mercedes' George Russell is starting from pole position for Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix after an action-packed qualifying.

The Brit beat Ferrari's Charles Leclerc by over two tenths, and Lewis Hamilton starts behind in third.

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Mercedes Kimi Antonelli crossed the line in fourth, with Max Verstappen rounding out the top five in the Red Bull.

The Dutchman crashed on his flying lap in the closing stages in qualifying which brought out the yellow flag.

Russell was waved a single yellow and as a result lifted off the throttle and reduced his speed, while Antonelli thought there were double yellow flags being waved and aborted his lap.

The Italian youngster, who is leading the world championship by 41 points to Hamilton, said afterwards that it was a "mistake."

The McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will start sixth and seventh.

Russell took his fourth pole position of the season and his second in a row following the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

On his pole lap, he explained what went through his mind when he saw the yellow flags.

"It's a corner where you can see quite a lot, and I made this huge lift [off the throttle], and I was going to assess the situation as soon as I got to the corner, if the car was there, but as it was a single yellow and I was pretty confident there was no danger," Russell said.

"As soon as I turned into the corner, I already saw the green flag up ahead, and I actually thought the car had continued, because I didn't see the car -- it was so far off the track -- but I didn't see the car whatsoever.

"It was only when I saw the green flag afterward, I saw it was, you know, well off into the wall. I was glad common sense prevailed there."