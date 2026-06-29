British Grand Prix 2026: Race start time, how to watch, full schedule, predictions

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Formula 1 heads to Silverstone for the iconic British Grand Prix for the ninth race of the season and it will be the first time since 2021 to host a sprint weekend.

Mercedes' George Russell held off Max Verstappen to win the Austrian Grand Prix, his first since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix back in March.

The Brit is now 40 points adrift to his teammate and title leader Kimi Antonelli before heading to his home race.

Verstappen started fifth in Austria and finished second in a upgraded Red Bull, which he described afterwards as the "first time I felt like actually I could fight for the win."

Antonelli was close to beating the Dutchman in the final lap but "joined the party a bit too late."

So you don't miss a thing, here's everything you need to know.

- George Russell's breakthrough, Ferrari's setback as F1 title race shifts again at Austrian GP

- Kimi Antonelli rues 'mistakes' in Austrian GP: 'Too excited' but a 'good learning'

- Max Verstappen 'started laughing' after Silverstone simulator runs: 'Felt like a different track'

George Russell won his second race of the season in Austria. Photo by Luca Martini/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

British Grand Prix schedule

All times in BST

Friday, July 3

Practice One: 12.30 p.m. - 1.30 p.m.

Sprint Qualifying: 4.30 p.m. - 5.14 p.m.

Saturday, July 4

Sprint: 12 p.m. - 1 p.m.

Qualifying: 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 5

British Grand Prix: 3 p.m.

How to watch

Sky Sports has exclusive F1 rights again in 2026 in the U.K., with every session live on Sky Sports F1. The sessions are also on Sky Sports Main Event.

For non-subscribers, highlights of the British Grand Prix will be on free-to-air television on Channel 4.

In the U.S., subscribers can watch every session on Apple TV, via a new F1 channel on the platform.

Silverstone Circuit

Silverstone used to be an airfield and hosted the first race when Formula 1 began in 1950. It's a circuit that remains one of the drivers' favourites and will stay on the calendar through at least 2034.

Reigning world champion Lando Norris once named it "the best high-speed track in the world." Throw classic British weather into the mix and it provides a thrilling race with classic battles taking place there over the years.

It's a high-speed circuit and has some iconic corners such as Maggots and Beckets. It's the ultimate test of an F1 car's aerodynamics and is also a circuit that provides some great overtaking opportunities.

Circuit: Silverstone Circuit; Towcester, United Kingdom

play 1:29 'It creeps me out!' - Lando Norris meets himself at Madame Tussauds

Previous winners

2014: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2015: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2016: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2017: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2018: Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

2019: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2020: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2021: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2022: Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

2023: Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2024: Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2025: Lando Norris, McLaren

Other key stats

First F1 race: 1950

Laps: 52 laps of 5.9km. Total distance 306km

Lap record: 1:27.097, Max Verstappen (2020)

Most wins: Hamilton with nine (2008, 2014-2017, 2019-2021, 2024). Other winners from the current grid are Fernando Alonso (2006, 2011), Sainz (2022), Verstappen (2023) and Lando Norris (2025).

Most poles: Hamilton with seven (2007, 2013, 2015-2018, 2020). Other pole sitters from the current grid are Alonso (2005-2006) Verstappen (2021, 2023 and 2025) Sainz (2022) and Russell (2024).

Weather forecast

The weather for the British Grand Prix is forecast to have sunny conditions with a breeze from Friday through to Sunday. There is currently no chance of rain and highs of 27°C on Sunday.

What happened last year?

Lando Norris won the race for McLaren. ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

Verstappen put his Red Bull on pole on the last lap of qualifying, beating McLaren's Oscar Piastri to the line by 0.103 seconds. Piastri's McLaren teammate Norris was behind in third.

The race itself was dramatic and was affected by rain. Piastri was leading the way but was handed a 10 second time penalty after driving erratically before the Safety Car restart.

This benefitted Norris who passed him while he was serving his penalty during his final pit-stop and went on to win his home race. He said afterwards that it was "everything I dreamed of."

Piastri finished in second, while Nico Hulkenberg crossed the line in third in the Sauber at the time, marking his first time on the podium of his 239 race career.

Ferrari's Hamilton was fourth and Verstappen rounded out the top five.

Who will win this year?

Mercedes were the dominant force in Austria, but heads turned to Red Bull after it brought aerodynamics upgrades which seemed to work.

It has not been competitive so far this season but Verstappen was very much in the mix.

The track is high-speed with fast flowing corners which could suit the Silver Arrows. Verstappen has also said that there was limited "battery" around Silverstone when he practised it on the Red Bull simulator.

Let's not forget that seven-time world champion Hamilton, who took his first race victory for Ferrari in Spain this month, has taken victory a record nine times at his home track.

- Formula 1 in 2026: Race calendar