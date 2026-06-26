Austrian Grand Prix: Kimi Antonelli tops second practice, teammate George Russell off the pace

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Kimi Antonelli tops second practice. Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Kimi Antonelli has gone quickest in the second practice session at this weekend's Austrian Grand Prix.

The Italian youngster crossed the line 0.237 seconds ahead of McLaren's Oscar Piastri, setting a time of 1:07.014. Antonelli also topped the first practice session of the day.

Piastri's teammate Lando Norris finished in third, while Max Verstappen was fourth in the Red Bull. Lewis Hamilton was off the pace again and finished in fifth.

George Russell, who was second fastest in the first practice session, ended his final run on Friday down in sixth.